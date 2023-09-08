The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Michael Don Bridges, 46, of Marietta, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, capias for possession of methamphetamine.
Terrence Gillard, 36, homeless, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Jerrel R. Gillentine, 45, of Golden, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, capias for possession of methamphetamine.
Jeremiah J. Gunn, 22 of Corinth, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Brandon Oneal McGaughy, 36, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, capias for possession of methamphetamine.
Amanda Morgan, 38, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, felony warrant.
Olivia Pace Roman, 53, of Belden, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule 2 drug.
James Derrick Scott, 41, of Saltillo was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections violation of probation.
Pamika Sharese Standifer, 35, of Pontotoc was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, no seat belt.
Lashonda Walker, 37, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, trafficking a controlled substance enhanced by a firearm.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1015, Tupelo, man said he put his county-issued garbage can out by the road on Aug. 23 for a regular garbage pick up. When he went to retrieve the can it was not where he left it. He needed a report in order to have it replaced.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.