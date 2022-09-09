Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Isaac Bennett, 28, of Iuka, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, grand larceny.
Bradley Buchanan, 40, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Charles Lamar Carter, 42, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
Emma Roxanna Cook, 47, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Jedediah Gasaway, 36, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated assault, burglary of an occupied dwelling while armed with a deadly weapon.
Nicholas Mays, 30, of Jackson, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of burglary tools, public intoxication, contempt of court.
Anthony Paul, 43, of Shannon, possession of a Schedule II drug, suspended driver’s license, false ID, no turn signal.
Marcellus Reed, 27, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 301 man said he left his 2018 Hyundai Sonata at the old Ivy Store on Highway 245 at County Road 506 around 5 p.m. When he returned around 8 p.m., the car was no longer there.
A Drive 1309 Auburn man said his wife and her cousins are in the process of dividing up a family estate. A man who lives on the property is tearing down a shed, which is not part of the agreement.
MTD on Highway 145 reported that an employee was terminated around 11 a.m. and refused to leave the building. The 23-year-old male suspect got loud and caused a disturbance.
A Skyline woman said while she was incarcerated at the Lee County Jail, a female acquaintance took all of her belongings from a Highway 178 Skyline shed. She said she had been living at the address and was storing her stuff until she found a new place to leave. She said she had video of the suspect and her children removing the items.
A man said he was at a County Road 301 Shannon address to install a new water meter. When a man carrying a pistol walked out of the house, the man left the property to call 911.
A Green Tee Road woman got into an argument with her ex-boyfriend at his West Garrison Street residence. She wanted an escort to go to his place to collect her belongings.
A County Road 1349 Tupelo woman said her ex-husband was supposed to come get his belongings on Sept. 1 but never showed. She said the ex and another man showed up the next day while she was at work and she was alerted by her security system.
A County Road 2424 Blue Springs man reported that someone stole his John Deere 72-inch zero turn mower and a 6-by-12-foot single axle utility trailer from his shed.
A Highway 178 Mooreville convenience store said a redheaded white male bought beer around 4:30 p.m. and started to open the beer inside the store. The clerk told him he could not open it in the store. The man walked outside and opened the beer, then asked a customer for money. The clerk then told the man he could not solicit customers, so he left.
A County Road 814 Plantersville man said someone stole a John Deere 4020 tractor and a bush hog mower. The almost 50-year-old tractor was parked beside the house and visible from the road.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton woman asked for a deputy to escort her home to get her medication and work clothes. She said her boyfriend was there and she was afraid there would be trouble.
A Pinetree Drive Drive Mooreville woman said her dog got out of the house and ran onto a neighbor’s property. The neighbor got upset. As the woman and her children were trying to round up the dog, the neighbor threatened to go inside, get a gun and come back and shoot them.
A Highway 178 Skyline man, 65, said a male acquaintance showed up at his door around 6:30 p.m. When he opened the door, the 36-year-old suspect walked in and punched the man above his right eye brow. He got away from the suspect and went to a neighbor’s house to call 911.
A County Road 373 Verona man said a male relative came into the house and threatened to shoot him. He said they were arguing because he accused the suspect of entering his room and trying to steal things.
A Highway 178 Skyline man, 65, said a married couple was visiting him around 8:30 p.m. when a 36-year-old male suspect kicked in the back door, entered the house and hit the man in the head with a club. He ran to his bedroom. The suspect followed and began stabbing the man with knives found in the bedroom. One of the visitors talked the suspect off of the man. The suspect, who had barged in and assaulted the man two hours earlier, stole a bass and a guitar before he left. Deputies later arrested and charged the suspect with aggravated assault and burglary.
A man, 60, and his wife were at a friend’s Highway 178 Skyline residence. While the wife showered, the man was getting dressed in the same bathroom. He heard someone banging and then kicking on the back door. He then heard the homeowner yell “Get out of here” several times. When he looked out, he saw a white male on top of his friend and beating him in the head with a lamp base. The man went to get his phone to call 911. When he looked back, the suspect was on top of the homeowner, trying to cut his throat with a machete. When the homeowner managed to push his attacker off, the man grabbed the suspect by the shirt and told him to leave.
A County Road 1349 Tupelo man heard a lawnmower outside after 10 p.m. He went outside and saw a man riding through his yard and his neighbor’s yard. He did not know who the suspect was.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Sept. 1.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
