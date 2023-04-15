Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Patsy Ann Anderson, 50, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias for driving under the influence – death.
Chester Arthur Cook, 68, of Tupelo, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service, failure to register as a sex offender.
Hedrick Douglas Fears, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, open container, tint violation.
April Irene Guest, 66, of Ashland, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, cyberstalking.
Austin R. Hinton, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias for arson.
Verlee Jackson Jr., 54, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Victoria L. Mallard, 33, of New Albany, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana.
Jamie Lee Smith, 46, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, careless driving, no insurance, improper equipment, expired tag.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 931, Saltillo, man left his phone in his truck while he was cutting limbs in his yard. He said two male acquaintances were sitting in the truck while he worked. Shortly after the suspects left, he noticed his iPhone 14 was missing. He tracked the phone to the North Gloster area of Tupelo.
A County Road 1355, Mooreville, woman said her neighbor’s three dogs came onto her property and attacked her yellow lab mix. Her dog was injured on its right side.
A County Road 1355, Mooreville, woman went to check on a friend whose dog was attacked by a neighbor’s dogs. She said the three dogs followed her back home and charged at her when she got out of the car. She fired three shots, two into the ground and one into the air, to scare the dogs away. She added that one of the dogs killed one of her ducks today.
A County Road 1430, Tupelo, woman said a pit bull showed up on their property a few months ago and they decided to keep it. They began feeding it and providing medical care. The dog has started chewing on things and damaging property. She wanted to know what could be done if they decide to get rid of the animal.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
