Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Shadney Brown, 47, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Courtney Green, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, grand larceny.
Adam Lee, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
John Patton, 53, of Guntown, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, possession of a weapon by a felon, improper equipment.
Brendon Dane Rea, 45, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a weapon by a felon, improper equipment, no insurance.
Jesse Shelton, 51, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Jalen Taylor, 21, no address listed, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Mitchell Road apartment complex trapped an aggressive pit bull inside the tennis court. Since they had a signed pickup order from Justice Court, deputies carried the dog to the animal shelter.
A Shannon woman said while driving down County Road 468 near County Road 501, she saw two black bags. Inside the bags were syringes, a spoon and a glass pipe. She called 911 to turn over the drug paraphernalia.
A Lake Ridge Saltillo woman said someone broke into her house and stole six china cups and a crystal vase with silk flowers. She estimated their value at $3,600.
A County Road 325 Tupelo woman said she was at a male acquaintance’s County Road 1147 Mooreville house when she was assaulted by the man and a female suspect. She was looking for her belongings, and the suspects refused to take her to her car. When she got into the man’s truck, the female suspect began hitting her with her fists. She said the man first got between the two women, then pulled her out of the truck and onto the ground. The suspects got into the other woman’s car and allegedly tried to run over her. She ran to a neighbor’s house to call 911.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo woman withdrew $1,500 from the bank and gave it to her mother “to keep it safe.” The mother put the cash under her bed. When she went to get the money about two weeks later, it was gone. The mother said a male relative, 45, was the only other person who knew the money was there.
A County Road 1460 Tupelo man said someone had been inside his home. He found a half-empty 24-ounce Dr. Pepper bottle in his bathroom sink. Nothing appeared to be stolen but someone had locked the patio door. He said he normally leaves his patio door unlocked and the garage door lifted to allow the dog to come and go.
A County Road 931 Tupelo man called and said he knew where his stolen golf cart was. Deputies found a man riding the golf cart around his County Road 1147 Tupelo yard. He said he bought the cart from an acquaintance for $700.
A State Park Road man said a tenant asked him to call 911 because two men refused to leave her house. She told a deputy that she gave one man permission to stay there “for a few days” then his brother showed up as well. They had people over at all hours of the night. When she told the men they had overstayed their welcome, they became hostile. When deputies arrived, the men agreed to leave.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Friday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A McNeece Street woman said a female acquaintance called her employer’s corporate office, pretended to be a customer and filed a complaint saying the woman offended her. The district manager called and she had to explain the situation.
An Ida Street man said he is letting a friend stay with him. The friend keeps inviting a woman over. She gets loud, causes disturbances and gets into fights with the friend. The man said he doesn't want her to comeback or the friend will have to find another place to stay.
A South Madison Street woman said someone broke into her car and stole her purse.
A West Main Walmart employee said a female customer tried to shoplift a $52 door lock. She was detained for police and cited for shoplifting.
A woman said she got to work at Home Depot around 4 a.m. When she went to her truck at 10 a.m. it sounded different. Someone had stolen her catalytic converter.
A woman said her car was parked outside the West Main Walmart. She said high winds around 5 p.m. blew a shopping cart into her 2017 Toyota Camry, damaging the front grill.
A woman said she was shopping in Ollie’s when she got a call. She set her wallet down on some merchandise to take the call and forgot about the wallet. Two men found the wallet and turned it in. The manager said he put the wallet in the store safe without looking inside. When the woman reported her wallet missing, it was returned to her. When she looked inside, she said it was missing $1,000 in cash.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.