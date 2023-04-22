Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Chagney Bogan, 28, of Verona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, embezzlement.
Jaylah Moore, 27, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias for embezzlement.
Michael J. Noy, 42, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, grand larceny.
Bobby Reaves, 41, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, abuse of a vulnerable person, domestic violence.
Jasmine Rochelle West, 30, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias for embezzlement.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A Highway 371, Mooreville, woman was outside talking to the landlord, who was doing some repairs. Her boyfriend came outside “being very loud.” He told her to get back inside and clean the house, then slammed the door and started throwing things. When the landlord left, she went inside. He got loud again, accusing her of cheating on him. He left, saying if he saw her again, he would kill her.
A 51-year-old County Road 484, Shannon, man said he had Life Lock for a couple of years. He changed debit cards about a year ago and thought the service was canceled. This week, Life Lock took $500 out of his bank account without his permission.
A Houston man said he owns a Hayes Drive, Tupelo, house that is currently for sale. He said people are coming onto his property and sitting in the carport.
A County Road 1190, Plantersville, woman arrived home around 9:30 p.m. Thursday and saw a man getting out of her car. She said he threw everything out of the car, breaking a Samsung smartphone. She said she bought the car from the man but never got the title. The man allegedly took the key to the vehicle and left after she called 911.
A County Road 1190, Plantersville, man said a male acquaintance walked onto his property and hit him in the face. He said the suspect was upset because the man had the key to a vehicle that the suspect had not paid for yet. He said he got the key Monday. He said it is an ongoing issue and he has not received any money for the vehicle to date.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
