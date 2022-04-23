Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Darrell Inmon, 61, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, arson.
Jessie Levi, 50, of Verona, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Octarious James Starks, 26, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 900 Tupelo woman, 27, said her ex-boyfriend, 33, has been harassing her for the last three years. He sends messages that threaten and belittle her. She has repeatedly told him to stop. She wanted a report in order to press charges in justice court.
A County Road 263 Saltillo went to her son’s house next door to get the kids on the school bus. She noticed a four-wheeler and a dirt bike were missing.
A County Road 931 Tupelo woman, 38, asked her son to talk to her outside. Her son and the 40-year-old female who also lives there both started arguing with the woman. The other female started cursing at the woman ad threatened to beat her up. She aid she felt threatened.
A County Road 681 Saltillo woman was at home and saw the father of her child get into her car and drive away. He took the car to his sister’s house on County Road 521. She asked him to return the 2019 Lexus but he refuses.
A County Road 878 Richmond man said a white male has been trespassing around his house and shed. He said the suspect also stole his aunt’s mail and his trail camera.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo man said a woman has been staying in his rental house down the road without permission for about three weeks. The woman told the deputy that she paid the man $60 rent to stay there and she would be gone by Saturday.
A Nettleton man said he was dating a woman and she asked him to live at her County Road 931 Tupelo house. When he got home Thursday evening, the girlfriend and her brother both started yelling at him. She then told him he had to move out. He packed up his belongings but she hid his dog and refused to return the fawn pug named Stella.
A County Road 2296 Guntown man said his 39-year-old son walked into his house without knocking and asked for a place to stay. When he refused, the son started yelling and cursing. The son left walking before deputies arrived.
A County Road 45 Shannon woman said a man came to her house and began making threats to another man. The suspect said he was going to shoot the other man. He tried to get physical, but a third man stepped in and broke up the altercation.
A County Road 1349 Saltillo man said his female cousin came to his house and accused him of stealing her xBox. She yelled and cursed at him, then left.
A County Road 1389 woman said a male acquaintance showed up at her residence and chased her with a rock. The suspect left the scene before deputies arrived.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since April 21.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.