Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Catherine Carter, 55, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of a dwelling.
Ryan Davis, 34, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, burglary of an auto.
Karie Jean Slaughter, 51, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Blue Springs woman said her 20-year-old son is living at a County Road 51 Tupelo property she owns. She showed up to change the battery in a car and the son displayed a gun and waved it around at her. She felt threatened and wanted to evict him from the property.
A County Road 51 Tupelo woman said her sister sent a text saying, “Let them know it’s up.” She said that is slang for a threat and wanted to file a police report.
A West Garrison Street woman said her male cousin sent her $300 to her PayPal account. She said her cousin’s girlfriend hacked his account and rerouted the money and her account is now missing that $300.
A County Road 890 Plantersville man said a white female in her 30s contacted him through Facebook, wanting to meet him for sex. She wanted $150 for sex. He said this was unsolicited and he wanted to notify law enforcement.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Friday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A woman said she was trying to turn left off of South Veterans onto East Main Street to head west. While waiting for oncoming traffic to pass, the driver of a white Lexus behind her started honking their horn. The Lexus followed her onto East Main, pulled beside her and started throwing bottles at her car. When the woman pulled into a gas station to call 911, the suspect followed her and continued to tell at her.
The owner of a rental house on Meadow Drive called for police to "keep the peace." The owner said he needed to take pictures of the property for possible repairs. The female renter said he was in the driveway when she got home, wanting to come inside to take pictures. She said when she opened the door, he shoved her inside the house and up against a wall.
A Tupelo Middle School employee reported that a MacBook was issued to a student at the start of the school year. The student withdrew and moved to Clinton but did not return the $378 computer and charger.
A North Madison Street woman heard a loud noise just after noon and saw that someone had hit the U.S. Postal Service mailbox that serves multiple residences. A neighbor saw a blue truck leave the road, hit a street sign and then the mailbox, before driving away.
A man said he took the ramp off of McCullough Boulevard and had stopped at the end of the ramp for traffic to clear before heading south on Gloster Street. At that point he was rear ended. The second driver told police he didn't see him stopped and accidentally ran into him. Neither driver was injured.
A woman said while going through the Shine Time car wash on Strauss Street, the machinery malfunctioned and caused minor damage to the rear bumper of her 2015 Kia Optima.
A South Eason Burger King employee said a coworker came in the back door and confronted her about telling the manager that the coworker had been stealing. The suspect hit the woman before other employees broke up the fight. The suspect was then terminated.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a female customer purchased several items through the self checkout line. She did not pay for a $9.97 bottle of tanning lotion and attempted to leave through the garden center. She was detained for police and cited for shoplifting.
