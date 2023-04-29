The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Mary Michelle Reese, 46, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Christopher B. Shirley, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, violation of probation.
Courtney N. Shumpert, 40, of New Albany, was arrested by the Nettleton Police Department, aggravated domestic violence.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Plantersville woman called to report a dog being neglected at a County Road 1019 residence. When the deputy tried to get the woman’s personal information for the report, she balked. She did not understand why they needed her personal information to check on a dog. The deputy told her he had recently been at the residence, and the dog was fine. She felt the rain runoff would go into the doghouse and was concerned, but not enough to give her information to file a report.
An Old Payne Place, Saltillo, woman wanted to file a report of trespassing against an elderly couple who live down the street. She said the couple walk in the neighborhood, often walking in the middle of the road, and the couple feels “it is an inconvenience to yield to vehicles.” The couple often walk in the woman’s yard, and today they cursed at her 20-year-old daughter.
A County Road 1438, Auburn, man called the Lee County Sheriff’s Office asking to speak with a deputy about people riding four-wheelers in a careless manner up and down the road. When the deputy called him back, the man wanted to know why the deputy needed his personal information. The deputy explained that was part of the process of filing a report. The man said he would just talk to the sheriff on the matter and hung up the phone.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.