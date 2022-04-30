Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Jeffery Wayne Alexander, 42, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
Jordan Tyler Bennett, 33, of Fulton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana.
Natasha Ellis, 48, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a controlled substance.
John Hawn, 63, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated assault.
Emmanuel Higgins, 33, of Clarksdale, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, bribing a witness.
Kevin Pree, 50, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Shaun Weaver, 47, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A woman checking on her County Road 1057 Tupelo property found a man, a vehicle and a camper that should not be there. The man said his father owned the land. Deputies discovered two parcels of land share the same driveway.
A County Road 290 Blue Springs woman said a male acquaintance pushed her and forcibly took her cell phone while they were in a Greenville hotel room. She said he hacked into her phone before retiring it. She is now receiving harassing texts, audio messages and videos from him.
A man said he was headed south on Birmingham Ridge Road around 11 p.m. when someone in an oncoming vehicle threw a brick with blue duct tape on it at his car. He stopped in the road and found damage t the left front quarter panel of his Toyota Highlander. The suspect vehicle had a Union County tag and a friend identified the suspect as a Blue Springs man. When he looked up the suspect online, he found an image of the man sitting in a car holding a similar brick, which also had blue duct tape on it.
A Mooreville man aid two men and a woman assaulted him two weeks ago in the parking lot of a Highway 178 Mooreville church. He said one man punched him in the face, while the other hit him in the left side of his head and the woman kicked him in the rib on his right side.
A County Road 811 Saltillo woman and her boyfriend got into a verbal altercation. And he started packing his personal property. When she called 911, he calmed down, gathered his things and left.
A County Road 1147 Skyline woman said a man who works for her landlord called around 7 p.m. saying he was coming by to put out some rat poison. She said it was too late and she did not want him coming by. She said the man wants to start a relationship with her and she is not interested. The last time he was there, he kept asking for a chance and saying he knew they could make things work.
An Omega Motion employee took a picture of another employee on their phone during production hours, which is not allowed. A security guard later told the man that the suspect was threatening to kill the man. After work, a friend texted him that the suspect was making threats against the man.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since April 27.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.