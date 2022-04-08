Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Eric Coe, 34, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence, public intoxication.
Johnny P. Howard, 62, of St. Petersburg, Florida, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
Okira McCoy, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Conny Joe Rogers, 65, of Wedowee, Alabama, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Tyler Lee Shaw, 30, of Lineville, Alabama, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Highway 6 Plantersville woman said her ex-boyfriend showed up uninvited at 7 a.m. and started banging on the window. Her father walked out and told the 36-year-old suspect to leave.
A County Road 51 Palmetto woman has a court order preventing a female relative from being in her property without a police escort. The suspect showed up at 9 a.m. taking pictures. She was still there when deputies arrived.
A Drive 984 Tupelo woman called 911 saying there was an aggressive pit bull on the property. When deputies arrived, there was no dog and no caller. When contacted by phone, the woman said the dog was not aggressive but she wanted it picked up because she feared the landlord would shoot it if the dog returned.
A man went to his ex-wife’s Highway 348 Guntown house to get a lawnmower and his handgun. She had agreed to the exchange but when he arrived, she refused to give him the items. The deputy told him he would need a court order to get the items legally.
A Highway 371 Richmond man was walking down the state highway when a black and white pit bull ran out and bit him on the thigh. He went home to check the severity of the wound before confronting the dog’s owner. The owner said the dog was up to date on its shots, and she would have someone come get the dog.
A County Road 1349 Tupelo woman noticed her wallet missing Monday evening. She thought her child had misplaced it. Thursday evening, she got a notification on her phone that her credit card had just been used at the Auburn Road Dollar General. The security cameras showed a bearded white male she did not recognize made a $27.49 purchase.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Friday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A West Jackson Street woman said a female who lives across the street walks up to her apartment and talks to the door, usually while she is not there. She has doorbell camera videos of the woman calling them evil doers, witches and saying, “I know y’all taking pictures of me.” The suspect once left a note – that looked like it was written by a child – on the door. She has called 911 five times. They have tried to get the woman’s name, but she will not tell them.
A Chesterville Road woman said her city-issued garbage can was missing or stolen.
A Milford Street woman was on the computer when she got a flashing message that her computer and cell phone had been hacked. The called the number on the alert and talked to a man. Another alert kept popping up. She called that “FCC Security Line” and a female asked if her Capital One card ended in a 4 or a 5. She aid it was a 5 and gave the female her entire credit card number. The female said $3,000 had been charged to her account, but she couldn’t dispute it unless she went to the mall to JC Penny-Sephora and got six gift cards with $500 on each. She was told if she didn’t, the police would come get her. After she got the cards, she called the female, gave her the numbers. The female then told her to shred the cards and receipts. It was only then that she realized she had been scammed.
A Trace Avenue woman was contacted by the National Magazine Exchange, who said she won $520,000 but she needed to pay a processing fee to get the prize. She sent them $23.23 via the phone. When she started to question the caller, they hung up on her. She called her bank and canceled her debit card before calling 911 to report the fraud.
A woman said a male Chipotle employee got mad at her, throwing his cap and uniform at her, hitting her in the face. She said the employee was then fired and left before police arrived.
A woman said her car was towed by Tupelo Wrecker last week because of a civil issue over ownership. She went to get her car and was told it had already been released to someone else. She said she has the paperwork showing the car is hers.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.