The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Areginal Antonio Allen, 55, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Chari Elaine Bass, 41, of Amory, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, improper equipment.
Greg Elder, 58, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, impersonating and officer.
Jason C. Moody 44, of Dewitt, Arkansas, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Herbert Partlow, 60, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Emaria Shauddi Payne, 35, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, embezzlement under contract, two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug.
Michael Anthony Roberts 52, of Fulton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, suspended license.
Jeremy L. Williams, 31, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, child abuse, simple assault by threat.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 736, Plantersville, woman put her county-issued garbage can by the road on Wednesday. When she went to retrieve it the next day, it was gone. She needed a crime report to have it replaced.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake, Piomingo, man said a man has been walking up and down the street with a machete. He said the suspect has cut down several small trees leading up to his house, apparently making a trail through the woods. He said nothing has been stolen “as of yet.”
A deputy was called to a County Road 2878, Baldwyn, for a stolen bank card. The caller said it was actually an employee who lost the card and left. The deputy then met with the victim, who said he was late to work and did not want a report.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
