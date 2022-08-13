Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Jose Flores, 36, of Guntown, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Perry Isby, 37, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, violation of probation.
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Flurry Road Nettleton man said he has several dogs that he cares for. He is currently in the hospital and it does not look like he will be going home. He wanted to see what could be done to take care of the animals.
A Nunni Trail Lake Piomingo woman said she let a man stay at her residence while she was gone. When she returned, the man and her 2013 Ford Fusion were gone. She was told that he took her car and headed to Los Angeles, California.
A County Road 1438 Tupelo woman got home after midnight and saw an unknown man sitting near the pool playing in the dirt. As she pulled further into the drive, the suspect ran off into the woods.
The following reports were filed Friday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A West Main Walmart employee watched a man pull a Walmart bag out of his pants and begin to place men’s apparel in the bag. When the man attempted to leave the store without paying, he was detained and held for police.
A woman said while her car was parked outside of her North Gloster Street place of employment, someone entered the car and stole two pistols from the center console.
A woman said she was traveling in a funeral procession on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. As they passed Tupelo High School, a maroon Toyota Camry hit the side of her vehicle and fled the area.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a man picked up 12 packs of trading cards and tried to leave without paying. When confronted at the door, he pulled the cards out of his pocket, threw them down and ran out the door.
An officer was traveling south on Highway 45 near the mall when a Kia Optima passed him doing more than 100 around 8 p.m. He began pursuing the car at speeds of more than 115. He lost visual contact of the car when it took the westbound McCullough Boulevard exit. A second officer spotted the car on South Gloster and pulled him over at Varsity Drive. The 21-year-old male driver was arrested and charged with reckless driving and other misdemeanor traffic charges.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
