The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Orlando Anderson, 36, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Richard Ellis, 53, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, no insurance, disregard of a police officer.
Ruth Harris, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Martez Catrall Holland, 30, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, two counts of the sale of marijuana.
John Massengill, 62, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, human trafficking.
Tasha Virges, 45, of Woodland, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule I drug.
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Mitchell Road woman and her boyfriend got into an argument over a phone and she wanted the phone back.
A State Park Road woman said someone cut the catalytic converter off her Honda CRV during the night.
A County Road 1353 Mooreville woman, 21, said she was doing live online video feeds on Chaturbate and met a guy from Massachusetts. She recently stated publicly that he is scamming people. Ever since, he has threatened to send nude pictures and videos of her to her friends and family if she doesn’t go live and apologize publicly to him.
A Drive 1287 Tupelo man said someone stole his Husqvarna chain saw from his front porch.
A County Road 771 Shannon woman has administrative rights over her ex-husband’s estate. A nephew, who used to live there, keeps coming back to get his belongings, but instead leaves more stuff. She has told him he is no longer welcome because of all the drug paraphernalia she has found on the site.
A County Road 1349 Tupelo landscaping business said an employee was seen on security camera stealing a $2,700 check from the front office. They eventuality got the check back but the suspect is threatening to return and steal catalytic converters from the work vehicles.
A woman was driving west on Highway 6 just west of Tupelo when an oncoming white car drifted into her lane and side swiped her 2021 Ford Mustang, causing damage to the driver’s side.
A County Road 736 Plantersville woman said a man who used to live in the area was seen going into her mailbox and taking a couple of magazines.
Two employees at Raybern’s Food in Shannon got into a physical altercation around 5:15 p.m. A male employee grabbed a female and threw her down a hallway. He then pushed her down and tried to kick her. The 31-year-old man was escorted off the property.
A County Road 1742 Saltillo woman said a large lab-looking dog has been coming around for a couple of weeks. The dog has a collar, but they have been unable to catch it. Today, the stray attacked her dog, which needed 18 stitches and surgery to install a drain tube.
A County Road 1562 Auburn woman saw a strange car driving around the parking area and later saw someone in the shadows outside her apartment. He thinks it could be her ex-boyfriend. She recently pressed domestic violence charges against him, and he has been calling and texting her mother. He told the mother he did not care about the warrants, that he was going to do what he had to do, and nobody can stop him.
The following reports were filed Friday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A woman said she was in a car outside of the North Gloster Waffle House when a blue sports car backed into her car. The woman’s Toyota Corolla had minor damage to the rear bumper.
A North Madison Street woman reported her Smith & Wesson 380 pistol had been stolen. The last time she saw the gun, she left it on the living room table. Since then, six people – including her roommate and her boyfriend – have been in the apartment.
A West Main Walmart employee watched a man at the self checkout scan a few of the less expensive items and then bag the more expensive ones and try to leave. He was detained at the door trying to steal $136.15 in merchandise. He was held for police and cited for shoplifting.
A Walsh Road woman said her boyfriend drinks a lot. She got mad at him and told him to get his stuff and get out of her house. He got mad and punched her in the back. As he shook her, he threatened to hurt her.
An East Jackson Street woman said her ex-husband keeps coming by her house and bothering her. He has come by the last two days knocking on her door and windows. She was told how to press charges through city court.
A Georgetown Avenue woman said her boyfriend’s baby mama has been harassing her via text messages and Tik-Tok videos.
A man said his boyfriend’s family showed up at the South Gloster McDonald’s where he works because they are not supportive of the relationship and want them to break up. The altercation turned physical and the two men were assaulted by a man and a woman.
