Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Chari Ball, 39, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, circuit court bench warrant, switched tag.
Marcus Isby, 38, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony capias warrant.
Larry Price, 52, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, burglary of a commercial building.
Lee County
Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A rural mail carrier reported finding drug information index cards scattered along county roads 115 and 154 near Shannon.
A man said he had two workers putting up vinyl siding on his County Road 1498 Eggville. While they were at lunch, someone pulled up and stole an air compressor, a circular saw and two floor fans.
A 57-year-old Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo man said his girlfriend, 36, was causing a disturbance. He said he was on the phone with his dentist around 2:30 p.m. and she got agitated. When she poured water-based paint all over his floor, he called 911. She left before deputies arrived.
A Cades Cove Guntown woman said her landlord is trying to force her to leave without going through the court eviction process. She said the landlord is forcing them to show paycheck stubs from work along with the rent payment. When she tried to pay the August rent, the landlord refused to accept it and threatened to call a social worker to say the husband was beating the woman.
A Drive 272 Shannon woman said a male acquaintance showed up to collect his belongings and started getting loud and using profanity, so she called 911. He left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 810 Richmond woman said the back door to her house was forced open. She has not been living there for several weeks but checks on it regularly. The hasp and lock on the back door were damaged. Nothing appeared to be stolen.
A County Road 2432 Guntown man said someone stole a trailer with a Dewalt chop saw, a Dewalt air compressor and scrap metal stole from the site of a house under construction.
A County Road 1551 Mooreville man said his wife heard a male voice outside around 9 p.m. They turned off everything in the house and heard footsteps. They looked around the area and didn’t see anyone.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton man said someone kicked in the front door of his residence. The burglar stole a PlayStation 4 gaming console. He didn’t know who would have done it.
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman went to get her phone charger from under her mattress and it was gone, along with another phone charger and her mother’s checkbook. She said her adult son had allowed a friend to stay with them for a while. When the men had words, the friend left and she hasn’t seen him in several days. She said he is the only person other than family who would know where the items were stored.
A Carr Vista Verona man said someone broke into his shop overnight and stole six fishing poles with Daiwa reels, an air compressor, a Stihl string trimmer and a cordless drill and battery charger.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Friday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Washington Avenue woman called back to add an Xbox and a Dell laptop computer to the items stolen during a recent burglary.
A Hidden Valley Drive woman said her deadbolt would not operate properly one morning. It worked fine the night before. The lock appeared to have been tampered with.
A man said he was at the Days Inn and walked downstairs to smoke a cigarette. He laid his phone down and when he got ready to leave, the phone was missing.
A Tedford Street woman said there was a hole in her rear window. When she went to investigate, she found an arrow inside the room.
A Hill-N-Dale man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked SUV and stole a $40 set of hand tools.
A Bryson Drive man said his ex-wife and daughter showed up, confronted him about college expenses and began to verbally assault him and his girlfriend. They refused to leave until he called the law. Police went to the ex-wife’s house. She said they went over there to let him know the daughter started at Ole Miss next week. She said he had been drinking and became irate with them.
Police were called out to he hospital around 10:30 p.m. for a man refusing to leave. The man left and was spotted walking northbound on South Gloster. He admitted he just left the hospital but refused to give his name or any information to police. He began to verbally threaten the officers and lunged at one. The suspect was handcuffed. While one officer went back to his car to try and identify the suspect, the man took off running. He was captured behind a restaurant and placed in the back of a patrol car. He was wearing a hospital bracelet but claimed the name on it was not his. He was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and false information.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.