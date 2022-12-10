The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Jerry George, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Barnetha M. Hendrix, 53, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of a dwelling.
Paul W. Spearman, 42, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Timothy Stults, 38, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1057 Saltillo man said an unknown person has been sending messages to his TikTok account and harassing him and his girlfriend. The suspect account’s profile picture is an unknown white male. When the man mentioned contacting law enforcement, the account was suddenly deleted.
North Lee Water said a Drive 1309 man has not paid his water bill for at least five months. They put two locks on the meter, but the 61-year-old man cut off both. When an employee checked back, the meter head was missing. They placed a master lock on the meter to prevent further theft of utilities.
A County Road 115 Shannon woman said a female began texting her, asking her to remove and change information associated with her old phone number. The suspect said she got the woman’s new phone number from a New Albany animal clinic, but she has never used that clinic. She feels harassed and wants the suspect to quit messaging her.
Ashley Furniture in Saltillo said a former employee has shown up at the facility at least three times after being fired for assaulting another employee. He has been told repeatedly to not return.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
