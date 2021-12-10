Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Charlisa Montgomery, 21, of Okolona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, aggravated assault.
Tracy Rinehart, 53, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence.
Shamika Vance, 27, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1503 Baldwyn man rented part of his duplex to a woman. She paid rent through the end of November but was still at the house on Dec. 9.
A Yon-O-Main Trail Lake Piomingo woman let a male friend stay with her for a few days because he had nowhere to go. He woke her up at 5:30 a.m. yelling and pounding his chest. When she told him to leave, he said if she called 911 she would regret making him leave. He left the house on foot before deputies arrived.
A Tupelo man going through a divorce spent the night at a female friend’s County Road 417 Blue Springs house. The next morning, his car and his friend were gone. Another couple at the residence said the friend drove away in the SUV that contained all of the man’s belongings. He called back that afternoon to say she had returned the vehicle.
A Drive 1341 Mooreville woman learned someone had applied for and received a $4,000 loan. Tower Loans said they mailed the loan offer to her. She said folks in the area have had problems with stolen mail.
A County Road 331 Guntown man said someone cut the padlock and broke two windows breaking into his shed. The burglars stole seven chain saws, three string trimmers, a push mower, a tiller, a large tool box on wheels, three speakers, six amplifiers and a CD player.
A State Park Road Mooreville woman said someone broke in through the back door. The only thing that appears to be missing was a change jar she kept it he bedroom. She thinks her soon to be ex-husband might be responsible.
A County Road 115 Shannon man said his brother-in-law was attaching hog wire to his fence post. He told the suspect that was his fence post, but he could buy it from him. The suspect said he was not buying it and that the man better not take down the hog wire. When the man told him to get off his property, the suspect ran up to him, bowed up and said he would knock the fire out of him.
A County Road 115 Shannon man was clearing brush on his land when his brother-in-law came up and said he had to take the wire off his fence post. The man said if he did, the cows would get out of the pasture. He said the land was inherited and the fence wire has been there for years.
Dago's store in Richmond said a Nissan pickup was blocked in. As the driver tried to back up, it hot and damaged the gas pump.
A 49-year-old County Road 2432 Guntown man got into an altercation with his nephew, 35, who was upset because his girlfriend offered the man a ride up the road. He said the nephew picked up a baseball bat and tried to hit him. He said the nephew is jealous and there have been numerous physical altercations between the in the past. Instead of fighting, the man ran next door to call 911.
A County Road 659 Verona woman got into a verbal argument with her boyfriend. She said she was just telling him to stop lying to her about another female he has been talking to.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Dec. 9.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.