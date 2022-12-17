Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Bradley Jaquez Boose, 28, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony possession of marijuana.
Devante Hampton, 24, of Corinth, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Christian Hernandez, 29, of Ripley, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, attempted robbery.
Alford Miller, 63, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, driving under the influence third offense.
Tyson Blake Pannell, 44, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, simple assault.
William Tyler Phillips, 25, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of an auto.
Malik A. Rogers, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance, violation of probation, careless driving.
Kyler C. Walker, 19, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony possession of marijuana.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A South Garrison man said he was walking on West Garrison when a gray and white pit bull ran out into the street and came after him. He kicked the dog, which continued to act aggressive until a postal employee sprayed it with pepper spray. The dog then ran back into the yard. The deputy explained the dangerous animal ordinance and told the man he could go to justice court and sign a pick up order for the dog. He said he just wanted the dog kept in a chain.
A County Road 659 Plantersville woman said she got home around 6 p.m. and noticed her $20 yard light was no longer by her mailbox. She thinks a neighbor down the road took it.
A County Road 1836 Tupelo woman, 57, has been having personal issues with a female acquaintance who now wants to evict the woman from the residence where they live. She said the suspect walked up behind her, grabbed her upper left arm and pulled real hard, causing soreness and redness.
A County Road 1836 Tupelo woman, 48, lives with her boyfriend/fiance. He let a 57-year-old woman move in with them, and she doesn’t want another woman to live in the same house. She told the suspect to move out but the suspect has refused. The boyfriend told the woman he wants the older woman to leave, but he has not told her to move out.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
