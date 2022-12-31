Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Austin Ray Braddock, 29, of Guntown, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Jodi Clayton, 29, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia.
Cason Hall, 24, of Guntown, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia, littering, driving under the influence – other.
Zachary Rashad Johnson, 28, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Cortavious Richey, 18, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, attempted burglary of a dwelling.
William Dean Walls, 22, of Fulton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of burglary tools, no insurance, possession of a controlled substance, suspended license, improper equipment.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 251 Saltillo woman said she returned home to discover someone had run over and destroyed her county-issued garbage can.
A County Road 1970 Guntown man said his girlfriend took out a protection order against him while he was in jail. He needed a deputy to go with him to his house to get his clothes.
A Palmetto Road man said an unknown white male knocked on his door around noon and asked the man to take him to Verona. He told the suspect he didn’t drive because he couldn’t see well. The suspect then asked for a cigarette, but the man doesn’t smoke. The suspect remained and continued to talk. When the man called 911, the suspect left.
While a woman’s sister was in the hospital, her great nephew and his girlfriend moved into the sister’s County Road 746 Plantersville house without permission. Deputies explained this was a civil matter.
A County Road 183 Tupelo man said he got a letter from Customers Bank saying an account had been opened in his name. He did not open the account, which has since been closed. He wanted authorities to know about the identity theft.
A County Road 1178 Mooreville man said while he was asleep, someone hit his vehicle while it was parked in the driveway. He said there was minor damage to the front end and rear passenger side of the 2012 Jeep Patriot.
A County Road 813 Saltillo couple have temporary custody of a male acquaintance's child. The friend has threatened to show up at their house and take his child. They are worried that he might follow through with the threat.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.