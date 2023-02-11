Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Jevon D. Bell, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Ruben Daniel Collins, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
Nasheaunna Crump, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias for culpable negligence manslaughter.
Ellis Fields, 23, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias false pretense.
Maegan Rachelle Knight, 30, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias for child endangerment.
Jamale Cortez McClendon, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, sentenced to Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Atta Najjar, 49, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Harley Destin Shockome, 28, of Booneville, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, child exploitation, human trafficking.
Jasmine Rochelle West, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, credit card fraud, shoplifting – third offense.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Golden Hills Road Mooreville woman said sometime in December, someone used her identity to open a credit card account with Chase Bank. She was not out any money but needed to report it.
A County Road 506 Shannon man said four pit bulls came onto his property and attacked his Chiweenie. The dog suffered multiple injuries and was still bleeding when the deputy took the report. The deputy told the man there are no leash laws in the county but he has the right to protect himself, his family and his pet from aggressive animals.
A County Road 401 Shannon man said a female friend was at his place and they got into a verbal altercation. He asked her to leave, and she refused. He just wanted her to leave, so he called 911. When she learned of the call, the woman left the house.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville man said his daughter is going through a custody battle. The daughter’s ex has been calling and texting the man almost nonstop. They told the ex to stop trying to contact them, but he continues.
A County Road 931 Auburn woman said she saw two white males walking in the road around 5:30 p.m. They asked her for a ride into town. When she declined, one of the men ran at her. A juvenile at the house overheard the men arguing and claimed one of the men said, “I murdered someone and I’ll kill you.” She said she was worried and wanted the incident on file.
A County Road 561 Shannon woman said her neighbors shoot their guns into the air at all hours of the night. They are always talking loud and have parties all the time. She said there are always four to five people outside.
A woman said she was living with her boyfriend at a County Road 1451 Saltillo residence. The house is owned by another woman and her boyfriend. She said the owner entered the house, hit her in the head and then bit her on the arm.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.