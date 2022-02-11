Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Chester Buchanan, 40, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, driving under the influence third offense, open container, possession of paraphernalia, petty larceny, no driver's license, no insurance.
Karrie Colburn, 44, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Malcolm Terrell Crump, 31, of Belden, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of a firearm by a felon, expired driver's license, no insurance, no seat belt.
Jasmine Danielle Gilmore, 31, of Amory, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a weapon by a felon.
Bobby Lee King, 37, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1451 Tupelo man started getting texts from a number he thought was his friend. The person said if he would send them $500 in eBay cards, they would send the man $50,000. The man bought the cards and texted a picture of the cards. The "friend" then said he would need another $350 to cover stamps and shipping. At that point, the man became suspicious and contacted authorities.
A Feemster Lake Road Tupelo man said he sold a car to a man last March. The buyer paid $1,000 down but never made any more payments on the car. He was told he would need to pursue this through civil court.
A County Road 41 Tupelo woman said her residence was damaged when her neighbor's house burned. She said the vinyl siding and underpinning on her place melted due to the heat from the fire. She needed a report to turn in to her insurance company.
A County Road 295 Shannon woman said she tried to claim her special needs son on her tax return in January. She was told her son had already been claimed as a dependent in both January 2022 and January 2021. She said she had an idea of who did it, but did not want to name any names until she knew for sure.,
The TMCO rubbish site on Birmingham Ridge Road said a recently fired employee showed up with a gun on his side. The suspect returned a company credit card, then started talking to himself, saying he didn't need to do this. He then drove back and forth in front of the business. The suspect told at least two employees he was going to drive through the office building and their home.
A Cove Lane Tupelo woman said she had a package of medicine stolen from her front door. She asked around and some of her neighbors said the person in the apartment next door took the package. She knocked on that door, but no one answered.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman said she and her husband got into an argument and he walked outside, which is normal. When he did not return after a few hours and did not answer his phone, she got worried and called 911 after midnight. She later found him inside the house. He had his phone on sleep mode and didn't know she had called.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Friday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A West Franklin Street man said someone used his identity to fraudulently apply for unemployment benefits. He only learned about the fraud when the IRS sent him a garnishment notice for almost $450.
A man told police his car ran out of gas just after midnight and ended up blocking Endville Road near Walsh Road. The driver smelled of alcohol. He said he had a few drinks but was not drunk. After failing the field sobriety test, the 39-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence.
Creative Cakes on East Main Street said someone stole a lawn chair from outside the business during the night.
A man said he and his girlfriend went to a North Gloster car dealership to pick up her father's car. They got into an argument. She stabbed him over the left eye with her keys and punched him in the face. She drove away. He walked back to the Scottish Inn.
A man said he left his car parked on East Main Street while he stayed overnight at Hotel Tupelo. The next morning, the driver's window was broken and scratches along the driver's side. He thinks his ex-girlfriend is responsible.
A McCullough Boulevard business said put a padlock on the dumpster before leaving. The next morning, the padlock had been cut. The company has had problems with people putting personal trash in the dumpster.
An employee at Wall's on South Gloster said a woman concealed a bra and earring (worth $24.13) and tried to leave without paying.
A woman said she was sitting in her car parked on Clark Street when a blue gray car without a tag backed into her and drove away without stopping.
A South Gloster Walmart employee said a tall woman filled up a black bag with "various meat items" and left the store without paying.
A Papa V's employee said they asked a woman got upset when she was asked to leave around 6:30 p.m. The woman threw her coffee all over the table and floor before leaving, walking west.
An employee at a North Gloster hotel found a 9mm pistol between the mattress and box springs. The gun was turned over to police.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.