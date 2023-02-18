Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
• David Clark, 38, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, expired tag, no insurance, no motorcycle license.
• Deandre Hull, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, grand larceny.
• Turner Patton, 42, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a firearm by a felon, tint violation.
• Jessica Robinson, 40, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
• Sheena L. Smith, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
• Jacquavis J. Williams, 25, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Plantersville woman had trouble with her car as she drove along Highway 178 at 2 a.m., so she parked at the Mooreville Dollar General and left. When she returned at 3:15 a.m., the 2003 Mercury Sable was gone. She said her dog and a lot of her personal belongings were in the car when it was stolen.
A County Road 1149 Plantersville woman said her husband saw someone stealing mail from their mailbox and took a picture of the suspect’s car tag. She said the thief stole a check from the hospital made out to her, an Amazon package and a truck battery. The woman’s grandmother saw the same dark blue Acura stop at her mailbox minutes earlier and remove items. The woman said the thief kept anything of value but threw the rest of the mail out on the road.
A County Road 814 Plantersville man said UPS dropped off two packages at his house at 11 a.m. One package contained a lead conversion kit. The other was an aluminum four-man half-door kit for his vehicle. The packages, worth more than $2,000, were stolen before he got home at 5 p.m.
A County Road 325 Tupelo man, 64, said his daughter and her boyfriend are taking advantage of him. He said they have been spending all his money and use his belongings without his permission. The couple lives in a trailer that the man allowed the daughter to move onto his property. He said he wants the boyfriend off his property.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.