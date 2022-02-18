Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Madelyn Greenfield, 24, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, aggravated domestic violence, possession of marijuana.
Jalen Hill, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Derek Sparks, 35, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, home repair fraud.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1766 Tupelo woman said someone used her identity to get a Cash Net USA loan for $1,800 in late January. The person also opened a Wells Fargo account in her name and deposited the money there. The money was later wired to another account.
A County Road 183 Tupelo man said some time over the last few months, someone took a $6,500 GPS unit off his John Deere tractor.
A landlord said two dogs are harassing his County Road 811 Saltillo tenants and getting in their garbage.
A County Road 1498 Tupelo man said someone entered his shop through a window and stole a truck grill, a truck 4x4 shifting unit, a stereo, a Harley-Davidson breather cap and two sets of socket wrenches. He said about three weeks earlier, someone stole assorted hand tools and several catalytic converters.
A County Road 931 Tupelo man said his uncles showed up and said they were going to take the two trucks he had in his yard. The trucks belong to his mother and recently deceased father. The mother has said the uncles could not have the trucks. When he called 911, the suspects left.
A woman said she was driving down County Road 2578 Guntown near Sportsman Lake around 6 p.m. and hit a deer, causing heavy damage to the front end of her 2016 Nissan Altima. She continued on home and then called 911 to report the collision.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Friday by the Tupelo Police Department.
North Gloster Walmart employees said a large white male was trying to enter the building around 5:30 a.m., before the store was open for business. Several employees were kept away from their jobs, keeping the 30-year-old man out of the business. The suspect admitted to police that he was told several times to leave the property, but he did not want to leave. He was charged with disturbance of a business and carried to the county jail.
A West Main Walmart employee said a man gathered several items from the store and went to the self checkout. He paid for a container of orange juice, then placed two T-shirts and an Xbox controller in the bag. He attempted to leave without paying but was detained.
