Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Amanda Floyd, 40, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, exploitation of a vulnerable person.
Fernando Gonzales, 44, of Miami, Florida, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of stolen property.
Donna Gray, 63, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, exploitation of a vulnerable person.
Cornelius G. Medcalf, 19, of Verona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, two counts of sexual battery.
Bradley S. Owens, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Alexandra Patterson, 29, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, obtaining personal information for unlawful use.
Toriecluster Sanders, 21, of New Albany, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of an auto.
Ruedi L. Schori, 55, homeless, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Roberto Salomon, 28, of Miami, Florida, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of stolen property, no driver’s license, following too close, riding in the left lane.
Midrecus Stevens, 28, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 821 woman said a man driving a green Chevy Camaro ran her off the road. She said he lives next door to her and has been a problem for a while.
A supervisor at Stanley Black and Decker said a truck driver damaged a trailer and refused to leave the business. Law enforcement arrived, talked to the driver, and he then left.
A County Road 199 Palmetto woman said her daughter in in the process of divorcing a man. He showed up on the woman’s property and fired a .22-caliber rifle into a vehicle. The 2010 Jeep Liberty belonged to a friend, and she was letting him keep it there. The soon-to-be-former son-in-law thought the Jeep’s owner was having an affair with his wife and shot the vehicle several times.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
