The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Marcus Burnes, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Jodi Clayton, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Depaul A. McGaughy, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of fentanyl, violation of probation, possession of marijuana, expired tag.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Blue Ridge Lane Mooreville woman said an unknown person made two separate transactions using her PayPal account to make $61.01 in purchases on eBay.
A County Road 141 Tupelo woman said her car broke down in Tupelo in October 2022, so she had to leave it. She gave her car keys to a male acquaintance so he could fix the vehicle. She has not heard from the acquaintance since then, and he will not answer her calls or texts.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said someone stole her 2004 Ford Explorer a couple of days ago. She did not know who might have taken it.
A State Park Road Tupelo woman said there is a poodle mix tied to a fence post on County Road 1019. She said the rope was wrapped around the post several times, preventing him from reaching the food, water or dog house. She said the dog bowls and the dog house had been turned upside down and asked for a welfare check.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
