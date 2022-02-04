Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
John Kimbrough, 29, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Lamarquavious Jarquez Patton, 22, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, burglary of a dwelling.
John Thompson, 53, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 811 Saltillo man has been renting a room to a 32-year-old male. He now wants the tenant to leave. Deputies said that was a civil issue and advised him of the eviction process.
A County Road 931 Tupelo man said he received a text from an area code 250 number claiming to be with Amazon's fraud department. When he called the area code 805 number he was given and tried to explain that he did not have an Amazon account, the person got mad and hung up on him. He said it happened two times.
A Highway 348 Guntown woman said someone hit her county-issued garbage can by the road during the night. She found the remains of the can in the ditch, along with pieces of the car that hit it.
A County Road 1571 Mooreville man was talking his trash can to the road when he noticed a car stopped at his daughter's house down the road. A white female began rooting through the daughter's mailbox, taking some out and putting some back inside. When he went to confront the woman, she hit the accelerator, losing control of the car and going in the ditch. The car was still stuck in the ditch when deputies arrived. The 24-year-old female was issued a ticket and released.
A County Road 1349 Tupelo woman said sometime this week, someone removed three of the five lug nuts on the right rear wheel of her car. She heard a strange noise on the way to work. When she checked, there were only two lug nuts holding the wheel on.
A State Park Road Mooreville man came home from work and found his back door was ajar. Someone had entered the house and stolen a Winchester .22-caliber rifle, a .22-caliber pistol, a Marlin 20 gauge shotgun, $300 in change and six silver dollars. He said he saw a white male suspect in his backyard four days before.
A County Road 154 Shannon man said he heard his dogs barking around 7:15 p.m. He went outside and found a car parked in his driveway. When he walked toward the 2021 Kia Forte, the driver backed up and left. He followed it long enough to get the tag number. When he later checked, he found damage to the front bumper of his work truck. He believes the car swerved in the dark drive to avoid the dogs and hit the truck.
A Brisage Lane Chesterville woman said she has been hearing possible footsteps in her attic. She set up cameras in the attic near the entry ways. The motion detectors set off the camera every few minutes but the cameras capture nothing moving. She tied all the doors together so they could not be opened. The deputy looked in the attic and determined that the intruder is more likely to be a varmint than a person.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Friday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A woman was driving east on McCullough around 7:45 a.m. Traffic was heavy because of a previous wreck. When the car in front of her stopped suddenly, she swerved into a parking lot to avoid hitting the other car. Her car ran onto a concrete slab and got stuck.
A man said he left his 2017 Kenworth tractor at the Cliff Gookin shop to have some work done on the engine. The truck was left unlocked with the keys in it. The truck was discovered missing on the morning of Feb. 2. The truck was later located at the Sprint Mart on South Eason Boulevard.
A North Gloster hotel owner said a male suspect has been harassing guests and trying to sneak into rooms. The business wanted the man banned form the property.
A Lumpkin Avenue man said a male acquaintance has been staying with him and his wife. While the man was using a screwdriver to clean rust off his microwave, the guest became angry and began hitting the man about the head and face, possibly breaking his nose. The guest then threw the microwave, breaking it.
A woman approached police because a man was not following through on their agreement to buy a car. She agreed to sell the man the vehicle. He now has the car and the title. She has not signed the title because he has not paid her the money, meaning he can't get a tag for the blue 1995 Chrysler.
