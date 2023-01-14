Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Jeffrey Dale Anderson, 53, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, two counts of malicious mischief, burglary of a commercial building, following too close.
Brandon Lee Bartlett, 38, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, violation of probation.
Betty Fowler, 55, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Jonathan Freeman, 20, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of fentanyl.
David Johnson, 34, of Okolona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Tiffany McKay, 41, of Caledonia, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, uttering a forgery.
Michael Neal, 55, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of a Schedule II drug, driving under the influence, Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant.
Devote Rogers, 28, of Oxford, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, two counts of aggravated assault.
Dow Youngblood, 40, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
The owner of the old Mooreville truck stop on Highway 371 said someone broke into the shop and stole all the copper wire going into the breaker box. A witness saw the suspect leaving and took a picture of the car’s tag. The witness also saw copper wire in the back of the vehicle.
A Savannah, Tennessee, man purchased a County Road 598 Plantersville property. When he checked on it, someone had cut the line to his new HVAC unit out back and stole all the copper from it. They also cut the electrical wire running from the house to the shop and stole that copper as well.
A homeless woman, 20, said she arrived in Tupelo on Thursday morning and was staying around the Salvation Army. She started walking to the store to get some cigarettes when a man asked if she needed a ride. After going to the store, they rode around for a while and ended up on Euclatubba Road. The man started “smoking crack and acting crazy,” so she asked to be taken back to Tupelo. He then threatened her physically, took her phone and money, then left her on the side of the road around 3:30 a.m.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.