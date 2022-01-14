Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 2 p.m.
Cajmion Johnson, 18, of Raleigh, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, armed robbery, possession of a concealed weapon.
Tkoyo Jones, 36, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Samuel Lamatina, 57, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, four counts of felony shoplifting.
Jreasrick Alexander Reno, 33, of Belden, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two counts of burglary of a dwelling, disobeying an officer, petit larceny.
Candace Alexandria Spates, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two counts of burglary of a dwelling.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville woman said a white male in his 30s was walking around the neighborhood after lunch carrying a tire iron and talking to himself. When he approached her front porch, she called 911.
A Drive 1572 Mooreville man got a letter from First Heritage Credit saying his account was three months behind on the payments. He doesn't have an account with them. He called and learned a preapproved $1,500 check was sent to him. It was endorsed and made payable to a man's name he did not know.
A Saltillo woman was driving down County Road 811 when she and her son, 33, got into an argument. She said he "started acting crazy" and nearly caused her to wreck. She pulled over and called 911, asking deputies to respond and get the son out of her car.
A man said he was in the process of moving out of a County Road 530 Shannon rental house. When he came back for another load, he noticed his soundbar and two subwoofer speakers were gone. He looked around and was also missing two necklaces a starter for a GMC and several pills were taken out of his prescription bottle. He said the landlord had a handyman working at the house at the same time.
A Lake Crest Verona woman looked out and saw a flashlight moving in the window of her shop around 6:30 p.m. Deputies arrived. There was no one inside the building but there was evidence that someone tried to get enter the shop through the back door.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Friday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A West Main Street car wash said someone broke into the four coin changers and stole about $800 in quarters.
A Federal Express delivery driver stopped in front of a North Gloster Street business. The driver of a Honda Accord then backed into the truck, hitting the right rear bumper.
The Home 2 Suites by Hilton manager said housekeeping crew found a loaded 9mm pistol and women’s clothing in a dresser drawer. The man who stayed there previously denied leaving the gun. A woman stayed in the room in late December. Police took custody of the weapon.
A man dropped his silver and black money clip containing $45 cash, his license and debit card, in the parking lot of the West Main Walmart. By the next morning the debit card had been used at a West Main Street convenience store and to pay a cab fare.
A Lakefield Drive man was alerted by a credit company that a loan had been taken out in his name. He called the bank and learned the $4,000 loan was scheduled to be deposited that day in a Wells Fargo account that did not belong to him. He was able to stop the transaction on the loan that originated in California.
A Hilda Drive woman said she got into an argument with her boyfriend and he punched her twice in the head with his fist. Before leaving, he said he had a pocket knife and should have stabbed her.
A Mall at Barnes Crossing representative said someone crashed into a handicapped parking sign, knocking it over. A woman said while shopping, she left her daughter in the car. The juvenile took the 2017 Chevy Camaro for a spin around the parking lot and crashed into the sign. The car had minor damage to the front bumper.
A patrolman saw a Honda SUV sitting at the intersection of Perry Avenue and Jackson Street for an extended amount of time. After the officer passed, the car pulled onto Jackson but didn't turn left or right. As the officer turned around, the car backed up, returning to Perry Avenue. The driver smelled of alcohol and had an open container in the front seat. When he checked, the 57-year-old white male had four outstanding warrants for felony shoplifting and two misdemeanor warrants.
