Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Chloe Tiegan Baker, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, child abuse.
Stephanie Paige House, 28, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, uttering a forgery.
Delonta Thompson, 38, of Corinth, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of a building, failure to appear.
Destynee Toliver, 20, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony malicious mischief.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Songbird Lane Tupelo man said someone used his name and information to file a fraudulent unemployment claim in June 2020. He was sent a card in the mail and activated, but never used, it. He thought the issue had been resolved in Jackson, but he recently got a letter from the state saying he owed $1,670.
A County Road 931 Saltillo man returned home and found a holstered pistol in his yard. He called 911 and turned the Titan .25-caliber over to deputies.
A County Road 2432 Guntown woman said there was an unknown white female walking in circles, occasionally stopping and staring at the sun. The suspect then walked into the creek and started yelling. The woman wanted someone to check on the female.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville woman said she is receiving unwanted calls on her land line, where she does not have caller ID. The person says she is being sued and will be arrested.
A Highway 6 Plantersville man was concerned because there was a Nissan Pathfinder parked at a neighbor's house, and the neighbor has been gone for more than a month. Deputies responded. The woman there said she was leasing the residence from the out-of-town neighbor. The 39-year-old woman was arrested for a separate outstanding trespassing warrant.
A Palmetto Road store said a white female showed up acting strange. She lit up a cigarette and refused to put it out. She wandered around the store, including unauthorized areas. When asked to leave, she refused. She refused to cooperate with the responding deputy and was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
A County Road 1023 Plantersville woman said she bought a car from a man last August and has been making payments. The seller sent her a message on Facebook saying he was going to take the car unless she paid the remaining $1,400. He said the original owner was threatening him, saying she would repossess the 2007 Nissan Versa. The woman said she thought the man owned the car, because he went with her to the bank, signed the bill of sale and had it notarized. Deputies told the seller that since the car was not in his name, he could not go on the woman's property and take the car.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville woman said a neighbor called around 10 p.m. saying there was someone with a flashlight around her car.
A County Road 1498 Tupelo woman said someone stole the catalytic converter off her 1999 Isuzu Hombre pickup.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Friday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A man said while he was working out at the Planet Fitness on North Gloster, someone stole his Springfield 9mm pistol from his unlocked car.
A McCullough Boulevard liquor store reported someone stole his Uline aluminum walk ramp overnight. He thinks it might have been taken to a scrap yard for cash.
A Church Street man said a business called him asking when he was going to make a payment. He told them he did not have an account with them. The business said a $2,100 loan was taken out using his name and information. He and his wife called the phone number attached to the loan and an unknown female answered.
A West Main pawn shop said a man came in to redeem a handgun he pawned in October. The clerk said since the man's ID was expired, he would not be able to get the gun. The man became irate and started to berate the clerk. When told to leave, the man first threw a ticket book at a customer, then picked up a heater and slammed it on the ground, "maliciously destroying" it.
A Walmart employee said a customer quick-changed a cashier. The man was purchasing a $1,165 money order. He counted out $1,200 in front of the employee and then handed it to the cashier. The cashier did not count the money again and was unaware the man only gave her $500. The mistake was discovered at the end of the shift when the register was counted down and it was $700 short.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.