Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
James Johnson, 47, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias possession of methamphetamine.
Rodney Dale King, 30, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
James McCollum, 62, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, child abuse, seat belt violation.
Brianna Young, 27, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capital murder.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1295 Mooreville woman heard her dog crying and squealing around 9 a.m. She walked outside and saw a neighbor’s two tan and white hunting dogs attacking her dog. One of the hounds had her small dog in its mouth. When she got her dog away from them, the dogs tried to pull her dog out of her arms. She managed to get her dog inside, but it died from the injuries.
A man was checking on his West Wood Street Mooreville house under construction. When he looked around, there were seven pieces of angle iron missing. A friend saw a Mazda pickup at the end of the street, but he is not certain it was responsible for the theft.
A Fulton man said he had been storing his 2010 Ford Fusion at a County Road 1199 Plantersville residence for several months. Recently, the car was stolen. He doesn’t know who took the car but thinks the neighbors might have had something to do with it.
A Highway 145 Shannon business got several emails saying the company had been hacked. They said the parent company tried to send a $23,000 payment but got an email from a hacked account saying the business had changed banks. The money was instead sent to a different bank. The business said they did not change banks.
A Gale Carr Drive Verona man said a female in a white SUV pulled into his driveway around 3:30 p.m. She knocked on the door and rang the doorbell. She then got in her car and drove away. When he reviewed the security video, he did not recognize the woman.
A Calvert Street Tupelo man heard a noise outside around 6 p.m. He walked outside and saw a car driving away. There were two pit bulls were tied together around a column on his porch. Deputies arrived and got the dogs loose.
A County Road 129 Tupelo man, 26, was talking to his cousin to make sure he did not spend all his school money. He said the stepfather walked up told him to stop talking to the cousin or he would harm him. He said the stepfather had a gun but did not point it at him.
A South Garrison Street woman said a small red SUV has been driving slowly through the neighborhood and pulling into driveways. She thought it looked suspicious. Deputies drove through the area but did not see the suspect vehicle.
