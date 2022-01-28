Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Don Cornelos Gilleylen, 46, of Aberdeen, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, manslaughter.
Travonte R. Pinson, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Devonta Sharkey, 21, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Gerald Topps, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Taki Williams, 44, of McDonough, Georgia, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, felony possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1501 Nettleton woman said sometime in the last two weeks, someone stole her county-issued garbage can.
A man said multiple people are trespassing at a County Road 1145 Plantersville property he owns. He said as many as four people have been seen on the property, coming and going from the house.
A County Road 1551 Mooreville woman said a female friend of her son started a disturbance at her house around 11:30 a.m. The suspect bit the woman's son. After the woman called 911, the couple left.
A Mooreville woman said her son took her car to a County Road 1498 Mooreville friend's house. While there, a male suspect took a AR-style rifle and scope form the car. She contacted the suspect and told him if he returned the items, she would not press charges. When he did not respond, she called 911 the next day.
A County Road 1966 Tupelo church reported that someone stole the catalytic converter off the church van.
A County Road 1057 Saltillo man said a male acquaintance has been threatening to "beat the hell out of" him and even come onto the property where he was doing construction work.
A County Road 1282 Tupelo said a 43-year-old female acquaintance came to her house and would not leave, even after being told numerous times to leave. She said the suspect is trying to find a place to stay, but she wanted her off her property.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said an unknown man drove into her yard around 7 p.m. and walked up to her door carrying a gun. She did not know the man and did not open the door. Security camera showed the suspect racking the gun as he approached the door.
A County Road 503 Guntown woman said her husband came home drunk at 9 p.m. and started hitting on the door and walls. She said he never touched her.
A County Road 325 Verona woman said her boyfriend woke her up at 1 a.m. and began yelling at her. He turned on all the lights and tried to get her to fight him. She said he is mad because she won't give him any money. He fled the house before deputies arrived.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Jan. 26.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.