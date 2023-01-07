Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 1 p.m.
Scotashia Chambriau Barnett, 25, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of a dwelling.
Robert Bell, 52, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
James Henry Dickerson, 41, of Philadelphia, was arrested by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, aggravated assault.
Terrance L. Graham, 36, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, driving under the influence, suspended license, speeding, no insurance.
Marqus Jernigan, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine, aggravated trafficking of fentanyl.
Allan Scott Reich, 58, of Amory, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation, possession of a Schedule II drug, careless driving.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Verona woman stopped at the Palmetto Road Texaco. She went inside and paid for $25 in gas. The clerk did not give her a receipt and was mumbling something as the woman walked out. The clerk then came outside wearing gloves, and there were two cars blocking her in at the pumps. She quickly drove home and called 911. The clerk told deputies he was wearing gloves to check the gas level in the tank.
A Shannon woman said she left her 2000 Ford Explorer at a male acquaintance’s County Road 506 Shannon house two weeks ago so he could work on it. When she checked on the vehicle, she learned he had sold it to a third party. She contacted the other man, and he refuses to give her the SUV.
A County Road 2578 Guntown man said an unknown male called and threatened to harm him. The suspect later said the man’s daughter hired him to call and then go to the man’s house and harm him.
A County Road 1802 Saltillo man said an unknown vehicle was driving slowly in front of his house around 6:30 p.m. and the driver was shining a flashlight along the road and in the ditches. The driver said they might have lost something and were looking for it.
An Algoma woman went to visit her father at his County Road 1009 Tupelo house. She arrived at the same time as a male acquaintance. She decided to go inside to smoke a cigarette and the man said she needed to be cut. He then pulled out a pocket knife and started walking toward her, claiming, "I am going to cut you.” She ran to a neighbor’s house to call 911.
A County Road 47 Tupelo woman said her dog was barking after 1 a.m. and she could hear noises outside. She called back when she saw someone and heard footsteps on the porch. Deputies arrived but found no one.
A County Road 659 Tupelo woman saw a man in a gray hoodie walking behind her house at 3:30 a.m. When he realized he had been seen, he walked behind the house next door. Deputies arrived, searched the perimeter of both houses and found no one.
