Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Joseph Fitzpatrick, 38, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, driving under the influence-third offense, open container, careless driving, driving with a suspended license, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Carr Vista Road man said an injured white pit bull showed up. He let the dog in the garage for shelter. The dog has a collar but no ownership information.
A Highway 145 Shannon farm business said a second forged check was passed on their account. The check appears to be a copy of the first check, but changed to a larger amount.
A Drive 1618 Tupelo woman said her 30-year-old niece is on drugs, stole her side-by-side and has been told numerous times she is not welcome on the property. Deputies learned the suspect had an active warrants and arrested her.
The MIssissippi State Extension Office on Highway 145 South reported a laptop computer was missing during their annual audit. The computer was not assigned to anyone in particular. They are uncertain who used it last or took it from the office.
A County Road 1351 Saltillo woman, 83, said someone claiming to be her great-grandson called saying he was in jail and needed $500 bail money. A person who said they were an attorney told the woman to get a prepaid debit card and call a certain number to send the money. She did as instructed and gave the caller the information on the $500 card. She later learned it was not her great-grandson, who was in school in North Carolina.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo woman said her Ring doorbell showed an unknown white male walk onto her front porch and take a set of jumper cables. She called her neighbor to let them know about the theft, and discovered the neighbor was using those jumper cables to jump off the man's truck. The neighbor retrieved the purloined cables but was unable to get the name of the suspect.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo woman said her daughter, 18, was "showing out" and threatening to burn down the house after 10 p.m. She also acted like she was going to hit the mother but never got physical. The mother didn't want the daughter to go to jail, so the mother left the house for the night.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo man said his 18-year-old step daughter was causing a disturbance around 2:45 a.m. She had thrown his and his wife's clothes out in the yard. Since it was the second time deputies responded to the house, the suspect was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Tupelo Police Department
A West Main Walmart employee saw a woman concealing merchandise in her jacket and try to leave without paying. The business recovered $224.68 worth of jewelry items. The woman was previously convicted of shoplifting and banned from the store.
A Bella Vista man said his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child came to his house yelling at him for texting another girl. She assaulted him and tried to take his phone. He ran inside the house and locked the door. She kicked in the carport door, breaking the frame but fled before police arrived.
A man said his ex-girlfriend was supposed to meet him at Cracker Barrel for a child exchange. He said she agreed to the visitation, which is part of a court order, and had been in constant contact with him up until the last minute. She did not show up at the appointed time and now will not answer his calls.
A woman said a friend contacted her on Facebook asking for money. When she refused, the suspect began making threats toward the woman and her family. When she called the friend, they knew nothing about the Facebook posts and said their account must have been hacked. The online suspect then tried to get the friend to pay $50 to get her Facebook page back.
A woman said as she was leaving a Leonard Drive home, she backed into a car parked in the street. The owner of the vehicle was not at home at the time. Both parties wanted the collision documents for insurance purposes.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.