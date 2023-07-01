The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
• Nickolas Duncan, 35, of Savannah, Tennessee, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, false pretense.
• Marriel Thompson, 41, of Okolona, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
• Raymond Yeager, 66, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug enhanced.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 811 Saltillo woman, 19, said someone stole her identity and filed her federal taxes this year. She talked with the Internal Revenue Service, and they needed a local police report before they would initiate an investigation. She has not called Jackson to see if her state taxes were filed as well.
A County Road 1498 Tupelo man said overnight, someone tried to steal the tin off the roof of the chicken house behind his house. In their effort to pull the tin free, they damaged the chicken house.
A County Road 1498 Tupelo man said there was an older model black Ford F-250 in his yard at 10:30 p.m. A suspect was walking around his yard with a flashlight. When the suspects saw the man, they drove away. He thinks its the same people who tried to teal the tin off his chicken coop the night before.
A County Road 1451 Mooreville woman, 43, was in her bedroom jut before 3 a.m. when she heard footsteps in the hallway. She saw a shadowy figure in the hallway. She called 911 and went to her daughter’s bedroom to wait. Deputies searched the house and surrounding area and found no one.
A supervisor at the Saltillo Ashley Furniture plant said a bag of marijuana was found in the plant area. The drugs could not be tied to any employee, but he wanted a report of file documenting the incident. A deputy flushed the illegal drugs down a toilet.
