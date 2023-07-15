The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Sandy Alexander Bradley, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, violation of probation.
Terry T. Harvey, 49, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, violation of probation.
Heather Nicole Leary-Kidd, 42, of Booneville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, bond surrender for child removal.
Phillip Andrew Lyle, 48, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Zachery Dylan Moxley, 23, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, exploitation of a vulnerable adult, domestic violence.
Lazarius O. Rogers, 22, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, capias for burglary of a dwelling.
Elizabeth Taylor, 46, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1498, Mooreville, man said a black SUV pulled into his driveway around 8:45 p.m. and just sat there. He walked outside, and the vehicle turned off its lights. He called 911. When his daughter pulled up, the SUV left.
A County Road 1650, Tupelo, man said two mixed-breed dogs have been wandering around the community for several days. No one knows to whom who they belong. One is underweight and has mange. The deputy contacted the justice court to issue a pickup order for the sick animal.
A County Road 1349, Mooreville, woman said an unknown woman in her 30s was walking back and forth in front of her house. There was also an unknown man on a four-wheeler riding past her house. She went to her shed today and discovered her red Toro lawn mower was gone. She thinks the couple took the item.
A County Road 1349, Mooreville, woman said someone stole her identity to take out a loan with Chase Bank. She said the suspect also stole her medical information.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.