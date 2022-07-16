Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Charles R. Brown, 53, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, third offense driving under the influence.
Dianna N. Carr, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony malicious mischief.
Loren L. Depriest, 37, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, child deprivation.
Susan Denae Earles, 31, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, sexual battery of a child.
Raven Lenise Hadley, 30, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, child deprivation.
Endia C. Ruff, 33, no address listed, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, child abuse.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 736 Plantersville woman said her neighbor’s dog came over and damaged her water hose.
A Saltillo man said he legally evicted a male subject from a Highway 178 Mooreville rental property. The constable served the suspect and he was supposed to be gone by July 11. The suspect returned and was inside the building, but ran away before deputies arrived.
A County Road 1 Sherman woman, 51, said her brother has been living with her. He has been having parties and starting arguments with her and she wants him to leave. The deputy told her she would need to go through justice court to have him evicted.
A Jackson, Tennessee woman said she was walking down Woodland Avenue Tupelo. When she got to the stop sign, a silver Honda stopped, made a left turn and the driver’s side mirror hit her arm. She yelled at the young male driver, who stopped and told her she was OK. The boy’s father came to the scene and talked with her, but she didn’t remember their names. The next day there was bruising so she wanted to file a report.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman said her ex-husband has been calling and texting all day. He called seven times in less that three hours and is threatening to take the kids away from her.
A Highway 178 Mooreville man said he and his girlfriend got into an argument that kept going. He called 911 “so that she would stop.” The girlfriend calmed down and her sister came and got her before deputies arrived.
A County Road 931 Tupelo woman said a white male in a blue Bronco has been parking in her parking space outside her apartment. He informed the apartment management and wanted to alert law enforcement of the suspicious activity.
A County Road 251 Saltillo woman heard someone at her back door after 3:30 a.m. She could hear people moving and moaning outside her room. She did not know how many people were outside the house.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Friday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Nanny Drive woman aid her Bichon poodle was in her yard when it was attacked by a neighbor’s two dogs, a tan Chow and a black Akita.
Police found a 2007 Toyota Avalon abandoned in the Shelton Drive and Tulip Drive area. The car had been there for at least four days. The car had a derogatory word scratched into the trunk lid and there was a basketball-sized break in the windshield.
Someone set fire to toilet paper in the bathroom at the Veterans Park splash pad. The fire department arrived and extinguished the fire.
A South Green Street woman said two females were sending threatening text messages. They said they were going to come to her apartment complex and start a fight in the parking lot. She said the suspects showed up several times and were told to leave. They parked at a nearby store and followed her when she left. They followed her home and banged on her door, as well as the door of the landlord, trying to get the woman kicked out of her apartment.
A Woodlawn Street woman hired a man several months ago to do some work on the east side of her porch. He completed the work and she was pleased with the job. The handyman showed up uninvited and unexpected wanting to know if she wanted him to work on the other half of the porch. She said, No, and went back inside. She later heard power tools and saw the man was ripping up her front porch and putting the pieces in the front yard. He texted her about the work and she again told him she did not need his services. The next day, he returned and took the pile of scrap metal he had made the day before. The man initially told the police that the woman’s parents gave him permission to do the work. He later said he was trying to do something nice for the woman, to make sure the job was done properly. Police told the man he was no longer allowed anywhere on the woman’s property. The woman was advised to get an estimate on the repair costs.
A man said he left his Jeep at a Ryder Street location until he paid off the loan. When he returned two weeks later, both the radio and the catalytic converter were missing.
A clerk at Shoppers Value on East Main said a man tried to pay for groceries with a counterfeit $100 bill. When confronted, the suspect left the fake bill and left the scene.
A woman said that some time over the past week, someone stole a $500 clarinet from the back seat of her car. She said she left the car unlocked while running errands all over Tupelo.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.