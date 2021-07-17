Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.:
Chester Buchanan, 40, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Christopher Kyle, 46, of Golden, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
A Yon-O-Main Trail Lake Piomingo woman said there was a man asleep on her front porch at 5 a.m. Deputies arrived and escorted the 23-year-old man off the property.
A Koninchush Trail Lake Piomingo man said two unknown white males pulled into his driveway around midnight. One got out and walked into his carport. The suspect tries to steal a generator but it was too heavy. So he stole a drywall saw, a drill motor and two full cans of gasoline. The incident was recorded on security camera.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo man said a tan truck drove back and forth several times in front of the house then parked in the road around 8:30 a.m. Two men in a blue Chevy then stopped and said they were there to work on the pool. He told them he doesn’t have a pool.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo man said a white female in silver Nissan Altima pulled into his driveway around 10:15 a.m. When he asked her what she was doing, she said she was delivering groceries. The man did not see any groceries in the car.
A County Road 1201 Plantersville woman said a relative couple came to her house and started arguing among themselves. She said she was ill and asked them to leave. They refused until deputies arrived.
A Drive 1355 Mooreville woman said he was putting stuff on her burn pile when three dogs came out of the woods. One charged at her and the other two chased her ducks. She hit the side of the shop with a boat paddle, scaring off the dogs.
A County Road 2346 Saltillo man said his 31-year-old son moved out a month ago. In the last week, he has returned to the property uninvited and has been told numerous times to stay away.
A Drive 249 Shannon man said his son, 26, lives with him. They got into a verbal altercation over personal issues. The son left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 1349 man and his wife are separated. He said his wife came to his house and took his car. Deputies explained to the intoxicated man that since they were still legally married, this was a civil issue, not a criminal one. They told him he could get a copy of the report the next day when he sobered up.
A Piomingo Trail woman returned home and found her Vizio smart television was missing from her bedroom. She said all the doors and windows were locked and there were no signs of forced entry.
Tupelo Police Department
Police responded to a traffic accident at McCullough Boulevard and Coley Road just after midnight. The female driver smelled of alcohol and had trouble maintaining her balance. She refused to take the portable breath test or the Intoxilyzer at the jail. The 37-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving, no insurance and no driver’s license.
An Ione Street woman said she was at a West Main gas station at 8 a.m. Her estranged husband walked up and started yelling at her and her friend, calling them whores and drug addicts. When he slapped the window of her car, she drove away and called 911.
A man said while he was shopping inside of Todd’s grocery, someone hit his car in the parking lot. The Chevrolet Malibu had minor damage to the rear bumper.
A man said a male acquaintance approached him the in the parking lot of the West Main Kroger. The suspect reached out to shake hands, but instead hit the man in the face. Police talked to the suspect who was sweating profusely and his eyes were dilated. The suspect was charged with public intoxication.
A woman said while getting gas at a West Main Street convenience store, another vehicle hit her car, damaging the front end.
A security guard at The Mall at Barnes Crossing heard several reports of kids left unattended in a car around 4 p.m. He walked outside and found three kids in a car that was running. He watched the car unattended for 5 minutes but Belk security cameras showed it unattended for 20 minutes. When the mother returned, she said she only left the children • ages 9 years, 16 months and 4 weeks – in the car for no more than 10 minutes while she went inside to use the bathroom.,
Police responded to a fight in the 1100 block of Joyner Avenue at 2 p.m. Police found a black male with a white T-shirt on his head walking away. They ordered him to stop walking and come over. The suspect started walking a different direction and said, “Do not touch me.” The suspect resisted but was detained. Police found an AR-15 in a nearby car and two Glock 22 pistols on the north side of the residence. None of the parties on scene or the homeowner claimed ownership of the guns. The weapons were secured by police and put in a property locker at the police station.
A woman said she was at Magnolia Bingo July 9 and got into a verbal altercation with another female. As she was walking away, the suspect shoved her from behind, pushing her in front of a moving car in the parking lot.
Police told a vagrant to leave a West Jackson Street business. The man agreed to leave and said he found a wallet in Fulton and wanted to turn it in.
A woman in the parking lot of the West Main Walmart saw a white male and a black female discussing a brown wallet they had found. When she said it belonged to her, they dropped the wallet and walked away. The woman carried it to the Tupelo Police Department and turned it in. Police attempted to contact the owner with no success.
A woman said she was at Mike’s Bar & Grill on Cliff Gookin after 11 p.m. A man grabbed her wallet out of her purse and ran out of the building. He jumped into a white 2002 Cadillac Escalade and drove away. She said there was $600 cash in the wallet.
A Montclair Drive woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked car and stole a 9mm pistol. She heard a car alarm sounding around 11:45 p.m. and saw a slim black male walking away down Craigmont.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.