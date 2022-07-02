Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Bobby Ashley, 30, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Justin Clark, 33, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Natchez Trace Parkway, felony possession of marijuana, driving under the influence – other.
Adrian Garmon, 44, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, improper equipment.
Jerrel Gillentine, 44, of Golden, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Jermarcus Robinson, 26, of Tupelo, three counts of false pretense, attempted false pretense, uttering a forgery.
Ira Monteel Temple, 41, of West Point, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two counts of voyeurism.
Javeon Witherspoon, 20, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, grand larceny.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Pontotoc woman said she had been living at her sister’s Highway 371 Mooreville house but moved out in late May. She has been trying to retrieve her belongings ever since but her sister won’t let her in the house.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo man returned home and found a front porch post had fallen over. He was not certain if someone did it intentionally or what happened.
A County Road 141 Tupelo man said while he was out of town, someone stole his 1993 Honda CBR 1000 motorcycle. Neighbors saw two unknown white males in a Toyota 4Runner load it onto a green utility trailer and leave about two weeks ago.
An Okolona woman said that her car is being vandalized while she is at work at APPMM in Baldwyn. First the windshield of her 2016 Toyota Camry was broken. Now there are several scratches on it
A landscaper said after mowing the yard of a County Road 506 Shannon house, he noticed that four windows were broken by rocks.
A County Road 231 Guntown couple said a male acquaintance showed up around 2:30 p.m. and tried to get inside. When they would not let him in, the suspect went next door to the woman’s mother’s house and sat in the yard. When deputies arrived, the suspect left. The couple said they have told the man numerous times that he is not welcome and not to be on their property.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton man said his ex-wife’s new boyfriend has threatened to beat him up. He said the threats were made while he was on the phone with his daughter.
A Garrison Street woman said her baby daddy came to her house and was causing a disturbance around 11:30 p.m. Her male friend tried to leave and the suspect followed him to his truck. She believes the suspect got a knife and stabbed the friend, who left the scene and went to the hospital. She said she did not see the stabbing, but wanted to report what she believed happened. She called police again at 1 a.m. when the suspect returned and used a baseball bat to break out the back glass of her Chevy Trailblazer.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since June 30.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.