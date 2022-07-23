Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 1 p.m.
Alexis Rose Allred, 23, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, driving under the influence – drugs, two counts of possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Mary Carr, 18, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, possession of ecstasy.
Jeffery Dalton Christian, 57, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of heroin, two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
Zachary Blake Davis, 25, of Booneville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, false pretense.
Brandon Hawkes, 39, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Camron Desean Ramsey, 20, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of a vehicle.
David Sparks Sr., 52, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a synthetic drug.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton man said an 18-wheeler hit the power lines and pulled down a gray metal wire, which was left in the middle of the road in front of his house. The truck also took out a street light.
A Baldwyn man, 65, was riding his bicycle along County Road 2578 around 2:45 p.m. As he crossed over a bridge, he rolled his bike forward and was thrown to the ground. He was injured and could hardly move. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
A Palmetto Road man said he and his daughter were arrested for domestic violence. When they got out of jail, the man discovered someone had stolen a 42-inch television and his backpack from his car. He said the car was locked but one window doesn’t work and is held up by a wedge.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo woman came home to find a broken down motor home parked in her front yard near the road. A neighbor said the driver left it around 4 p.m., saying he would be back shortly. It was still there at 6:30 p.m. Since it was on private property, she was told she could call a wrecker and have it removed.
A woman said she is fixing up a County Road 1325 Saltillo house for rental. Her sister came to pick up a dresser with her son-in-law on a side-by-side. When the woman told the man he could not park on the grass, he got mad and spun his tires in reverse, and as he left he slung gravel damaging the driveway.
A County Road 931 Saltillo man said an unknown white male knocked on his door around 6 p.m. and asked if he needed a new roof. He said the suspect was acting suspicious and left after the man told him he has a new roof. The man’s wife filed a similar report three days earlier when an unknown man showed up at their door.
A County Road 1477 Mooreville man said his girlfriend let her step-sister move in with them. She found the sibling in a truck stop bathroom with no place to live and wanted to help her. He said for the first week, the step-sister was fine. He thinks she is now abusing the Xanax she has been prescribed and he wants her to leave. The girlfriend told responding deputies that the step-sister was asleep and didn’t want her to be awaken.
A County Road 811 Saltillo woman said someone kicked in the back door to her apartment and stole three flatscreen televisions, a safe containing $300 cash and a canvas Bob Marley picture. A neighbor saw four young males around the house. They ran away when spotted.
The clerk at Kirby’s on County Road 931 Tupelo heard someone scream outside around 11:45 p.m. He went to the door and saw a man standing outside. When he asked the male what he was doing, the male started yelling at him. The suspect then cursed at the clerk and threatened to assault him. The clerk went back inside and called 911. The suspect left before deputies arrived.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since July 21.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
