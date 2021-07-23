Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 1 p.m.
Cody Aldridge, 30, of New Site, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.
Gary Heard, 57, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, possession of child pornography.
Christina Osborn, 53, of Guntown, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Colby Stanford, 21, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, two counts of sexual battery of a child under 14.
Javonte Sykes, 27, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence.
Damien Tyes, 22, of Verona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, armed robbery.
Ernie White, 47, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of a weapon by a felon, driving under the influence.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton woman said someone broke out the back glass of her 2017 Honda Accord overnight. She did not hear anything or see anyone.
A State Park Road Tupelo man said his neighbor has been texting and threatening to shoot the man’s dogs. He said the neighbor is upset because the man had him charged with trespassing recently.
A County Road 1259 Nettleton woman let her Peke-a-poo out to take care of business around 4:30 p.m. When she tried to let the dog back inside minutes later, the dog was gone. The dog did not have an identification chip.
A County Road 1353 Mooreville woman said an older male in a black SUV drove slowly past her house at least 10 times one afternoon. She felt is was suspicious.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman said someone entered her house while she was away. She thinks it was her ex-husband since his stuff was gone from one side of the house.
A County Road 1800 Mooreville man said his nephew, 35, started an argument over tow guns the man was holding for a friend. The nephew thought the man gave the guns away without proper permission. The man said he gave them to the owner's mother who sent someone to pick them up.
A County Road 814 Plantersville man said a male suspect, 37, was at his house without permission. The suspect is in a relationship with the man's adult daughter, who lives at the man's house. He has told the suspect several times he is not welcome on his property.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Friday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Craigmont Circle man said the storm overnight blew away his city-issued garbage can.
A Beasley Drive man said he looked out the window and saw a female acquaintance slashing the right rear tire of his car. She drove away in a black SUV.
A Marcy Circle woman said she was driving on Barnes Crossing Road in a rental car. An unknown object fell out of the dump truck in front of her and hit her windshield.
A woman was backing out of a parking space outside of O'Charley's when she was hit by a car passing through the parking lot. The other driver said it was the woman's fault. Since the other driver did not have insurance, she fled before police arrived.
A Boggan Drive woman said someone stole her pink and blue bike. She saw the bike sitting outside a West Main Street pawn shop but needed a police report to claim her property.
A Fillmore Drive man said, overnight, someone entered his possibly unlocked car and stole a .40-caliber Glock pistol.
A woman said she was locking up her Daybrite Drive gym for the night around 11:30 p.m. and heard a loud noise out back, like someone trying to break down the back door. She didn't check on it until two nights later when she noticed damage to the side door.
A patrolman found a man behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup asleep outside a North Gloster restaurant after midnight. When asked for his license, the driver — who smelled of alcohol — handed the officer first a cell phone and then a credit card, believing it was the license. The 40-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence, no insurance and no tag.
A clerk at Dodge's Store aide after 1:30 a.m. a man reached over the countertop and stole some merchandise and her iPhone6. He drove off in a white car.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.