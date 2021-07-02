Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
James Hendrix, 38, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Brittany Moore, 27, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, credit card fraud
Preston Stokes, 50, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of a building.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton man said someone stole his county-issued garbage can.
A man said he was checking on his Chesterville Road property and found five males, 13-19, behind his building shooting guns. Responding deputies put the weapons in the trunk of the oldest suspect’s car. All five then left the property at the deputies’ request.
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman said the folks in the next apartment are smoking marijuana and the smell and smoke is coming over into her unit. The smell is the worst in her daughter’s room and it is stronger at the first of the month.
A 68-year-old County Road 1009 man said a 30-year-old male acquaintance has been causing problems for some time. He came over today and started a disturbance. The suspect punched the man in the face and then pushed him to the ground,
A landlord said the rental agreement with a tenant at a County Road 600 Shannon property says the renter will not park on the grass. She said the man has been parking on the grass, damaging the property.
A 68-year-old County Road 1009 man said he lives with his son and a 60-year-old female. He got into an argument with the female and she threatened to kill him. He said she has choked him in the past.
A Bluegill Lane Guntown woman said a male acquaintance showed up at her place yelling and telling her to leave. He refused to leave, until she called 911.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Friday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A North Madison Street man said someone stole a Stihl leaf blower, a Stihl string trimmer and edger attachment. A neighbor’s security camera showed a black male walking away wit the items around 8 p.m.
A Construction company said numerous cordless tools – including a reciprocating saw and an angle grinder – have been stolen from a Troy street construction site over the last two weeks.
A Hamlin Avenue woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked car and stole her debit card. The thief then used the card to try to purchase $1,500 from guns.com. She got a fraud alert by text and voided the transaction.
A Whitmore Lane man said he hired a Memphis moving company to move his belongings. When the stuff arrived, his .22-caliber AR-15 rifle was missing.
A Boggan Drive man said his former female roommate is upset with him because he would not have a sexual relationship with her. Since she has moved out, she has told the man’s friends, pastor and case worker that he is gay and having a relationship with his male roommate. He said she is out to ruin him.
A woman said a car pulled in front of her at the South Gloster Walmart gas pumps around 4 p.m. When she got out and confronted the other individuals, they assaulted her. The other driver said the woman confronted her and assaulted her, pulling her hair and punching her. She said she punched the woman in defense. A man in the second car broke up the fight.
A woman said while she was working at the mall, he car was parked outside. When she got ready to leave, the back window of her white Buick Lacrosse was broken out. She has had prior disagreements with a female suspect and feels she is responsible. Security cameras showed four people approach the car and one break the glass.
The manager of Carmax on Tom Watson Drive said a woman took a 2018 Toyota Camry on a 24-hour test drive. When she had not returned it nine days later, the business reported it stolen.
A man said someone stole his wallet from the locked glove box of his 1996 Nissan truck while it was parked outside of the West Main Kroger while he was inside worming.
A West Main Walmart employee said a man tried to shoplift a 44-inch television, a hot dog, a 16-ounce lemonade and a strawberry pie, valued at $455.44. He was detained for police and cited for shoplifting.
