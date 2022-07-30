Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Tavarus Teon Boone, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Bradley Jenkins, 52, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Karen Lake, 45, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Brandon Tollison, 39, of Blue Springs, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A Presley Drive woman said her ex-boyfriend has been calling, cursing at her and harassing her. He has abused her in the past but she is not scared on him and will protect herself and her kids at all costs.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton man came home and found a "for sale" sign in his yard. He is not sure is someone was playing a joke or not, but said the house is not for sale.
A Southern Motion employee said the plant manager was mad at him because he “stayed in the bathroom too long.” He said the manager told him to let someone known the next time he needed to go to the restroom. He said the manager then “belly bumped” him, but claimed he was reaching for a chair behind the man.
A Calvert Drive man said a male acquaintance, who has been told not to return, showed up at his house uninvited and unwanted. When he told the suspect to leave, the suspect said he had a gun and would shoot the man. He never saw a gun and the suspect left before deputies arrived.
The Mooreville Short Stop on Highway 178 said a man was on the property acting strange and talking to customers. The suspect was arrested last week for hitting a customer and the business wanted him removed. The man departed when deputies told him he needed to leave.
A Drive 1322 Tupelo man said someone cut the lock off his shop door and stole a Bostich radio/battery charger. A neighbor saw a white Chevy truck leaving the property around 6 p.m. the day before.
A Tall Oaks Avenue Verona woman continues to have issues with the property manager. She has filed harassment reports with the city and has been to court with her. She said the female manager has emailed her and showed up at her apartment, even though there is not supposed to be any contact between the women.
A Tulip Trail woman said a man walked up and accused her of having his dog. When she said she didn’t, he got louder and started using profanity. When she called 911, he walked away.
A State Park Road man said an acquaintance was going to buy his 2002 Chevy Blazer for $300 and take it to the scrap yard. The friend has only paid $90 and the man wants the remaining $210.
A man said a female acquaintance told him he could use her County Road 1438 Tupelo shop to work on his vehicle. She then quit communicating with him for an extended period. She has a gate on the property, and he was not able to get to his vehicle. When she finally contacted him, she said he owed her money for storage. He said they never discussed anything about storage.
A County Road 600 Shannon man said a male acquaintance came to his property and borrowed the man’s Stihl chain saw to cut down trees on the man’s property. When the suspect was finished, he took the chain saw with him and has not returned it. Days later, the suspect’s girlfriend called the man and said the chain saw has now been stolen. He said he doesn’t believe her. He thinks the suspect still has it or sold it.
A Tupelo man said he left his 16-foot utility trailer at a friend’s County Road 54 Okolona residence. The trailer went missing in mid-July. They waited to report it stolen, thinking someone might have borrowed it and would return the trailer.
A County Road 821 Saltillo man left the keys in his 1989 Chevy pickup. When he walked outside, the truck had been stolen. He later learned the truck had been involved in a pursuit with Saltillo police and it had been towed.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman said her ex-husband texted a mutual friend he was going to burn down the woman’s home. The ex then showed up at her house around 10 p.m. and caused a disturbance. She added that she has a restraining order against him at this time.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since July 27.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
