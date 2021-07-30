Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Cason Hall, 23, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, sale of a stolen firearm, conspiracy to sell marijuana.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Saltillo man said he is buying a County Road 1119 Saltillo house trailer and wanted deputies to remove the current tenants. Deputies explained that he would have to go through justice court to evict the tenants.
A County Road 1438 Tupelo man said male subject who rents a trailer from him asked about buying an old junk car on the property for a friend. He told him it was not for sale. He later noticed the gate was open and someone had taken the driver's door, taillights, rear hatch and the wheels from the 1997 Camaro.
A Mitchell Road woman said she broke up with her ex-boyfriend a month ago. He has a key that she never gave him permission to have. He continues to come to her apartment unannounced and unwelcomed. He has threatened to burn down her apartment, slash her tires and slash her tires.
A man said he left his golf bag on his golf cart in the cart barn at the Natchez Trace Golf Club. He returned the following morning to retrieve his wallet and discovered the bag and its contents were gone. The ignition of the cart was torn out as well. In addition to the more than $2,500 in golf equipment, they stole $200 in cash and several credit cards.
A Guntown man said someone broke into the cart barn at the Natchez Trace Golf Club and stole his bag and $1,200 worth of clubs.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo woman said someone stole her county-issued garbage can. She added that a GMC pickup hit her mailbox across the road as well.
A Tupelo man reported that someone stole his $7,500 golf cart from the cart barn at the Natchez Trace Golf Club.
A County Road 1051 Auburn man said someone in a small silver or gray car drove past his house and fired a gun. The bullet did not hit the house. He thinks it could be his niece's former boyfriend who is upset that she left him.
A man reported that someone broke into a County Road 1009 Skyline home he is remodeling. He said the back door and a bathroom window were damaged.
A woman decided to sell her County Road 1399 rental house. She gave the current tenants a chance to buy it or move out. They did not want to buy it and are refusing to let her show the house to potential buyers while they live there. The man has threatened to burn down the house.
A County Road 154 Shannon woman said her ex-boyfriend has been harassing and stalking her and her new boyfriend. He says he is close by and watching them.
A County Road 154 Shannon woman said she is letting a female acquaintance stay at a house she owns down the road. The friend and whoever is living there have been shooting guns during the night and day, scaring the woman's horses.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Friday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A woman said she was at her ex-boyfriend's Enoch Street house and got into an argument. She said he punched her in the left eye with his fist, threw her to the ground and then choked her.
A Belk employee said she saw a woman on camera concealing items in her purse. When the woman attempted to leave the store with a cart full of items, the employee confronted her. The suspect rammed the buggy into the employee, then ran to a maroon 2003 GMC Envoy and sped away. The employee recovered 29 clothing items and two purses, worth a total of $1,501.
A South Gloster convenience store manager said a woman with blond hair bought gas and then sat in her vehicle for an extended period of time. An employee went out to check on the woman, who became irate. The suspect revved her engine like she was going to run over the employee, then followed the employee into the store and started a verbal altercation. The female manager told the woman to leave the store several time. She went outside to take a picture of the suspect's tag and the suspect shoved her as she was walking back.
An East Main Street man noticed his vehicle sounded loud and carried to to a muffler shop. They told him his catalytic converter has been stolen.
A Springdale Drive woman said someone stole her city-issued garbage can.
