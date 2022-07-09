Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Bobby Bolden, 57, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Eric Brownlee, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of a commercial building, burglary of an auto, felony taking of a motor vehicle, false ID.
Toni House, 22, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Dachristopher Johnson, 31, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence.
Daniel Russell, 27, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Sara Wells, 30, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, prescription fraud.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 449 Shannon man said two males showed up at his place uninvited and jumped his grandson. He wanted a report to go to justice court to file trespassing charges against them.
A County Road 1551 Mooreville man said that sometime in December 2021, he lost his Diamondback .380 pistol. He last saw it when he was cleaning out his vehicle at his house. He wanted a report in case it turned up.
A County Road 683 Saltillo man reported a suspicious white male wearing a black leather jacket walking down the road around 3 p.m. He said it was the same subject he saw laying in the cemetery at St. Thomas Catholic Church earlier in the day. The suspect told deputies he was walking to a friend’s house.
A Saltillo woman reported suspicious activity at what appeared to be an empty house. Deputies responded and found a man who explained that the homeowner gave him permission to start tearing down the structure.
A County Road 325 Tupelo man said his daughter told him that his son-in-law, 42, took the battery from the man’s car and put it in his own car.
A County Road 133 Tupelo woman said her security system alerted her to motion out front at 2 a.m., and she saw a dark-colored vehicle in the front yard. Deputies responded. The driver said he knew the homeowner and had stopped there to sleep since he had been drinking. Deputies told the woman, who said the suspect was a friend of her son and she would see that he was taken home safely.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since July 5.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.