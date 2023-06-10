The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Bobby Alexander, 75, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes.
Regena L. Gray, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Rickey D. Gray, 44, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Brandon Hawkes, 40, of Guntown, was arrested by the North Mississippi Narcotic Unit, possession of methamphetamine.
Curtis E. Lowry, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated assault, ran a stop sign.
Antonio Demond Riley, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, violation of probation, careless driving, disorderly conduct.
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 1498, Tupelo, man said a man in a silver Ford Mustang pulled in front of his shop yesterday, opened the driver’s door but never got out. The car then drove away. Today, the same car has been driving back and forth in front of his house, slowing down each time like they were looking for something. He thought it was suspicious and wanted to report it and the car’s tag number.
A County Road 601, Guntown, man said a dog was left on his property about two months ago, and the owner has not come back for the dog. He wanted a deputy to come pick up the dog. The deputy explained that Lee County doesn’t have a stray dog ordinance. The man later admitted that he allowed the dog to be left in his care, but he no longer wanted the animal. The deputy explained that the dog is not abandoned, and it is his responsibility to deal with.
A County Road 1277, Nettleton, woman was notified by her Ring doorbell that an unknown man knocked on her door before 2 p.m. The man sat on her porch for a while before walking away in an unknown direction.
An Olive Branch couple parked their RV on Drive 750 Plantersville and heard 10-12 gunshots around 8:30 p.m. They come to Lee County often and always hear gunshots from across the lake.
