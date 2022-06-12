Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 1 p.m.
Tyvannin Atkinson, 27, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, credit card fraud, exploitation of a vulnerable adult, contempt of court.
Jeanesha Cox, 25, no address listed, was arrested by the Nettleton Police Department, aggravated domestic violence.
Sherman Anthony Culp, 57, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two counts of felony shoplifting, possession of paraphernalia, three counts of contempt of court.
Steven Kasanti Earvin, 30, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of cocaine.
Joshua Grice, 34, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Alan Langford, 49, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Krista Morris, 29, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Trejuan Richardson, 22, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, no insurance, no driver’s license, failure to signal, disregard of a traffic device.
Lee County Sherriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 521 Saltillo woman said her ex-boyfriend is stalking her. He sends text and calls, even though she has told him to stop. On Monday, he texted “I know where you are.”
A H.M. Richards Guntown supervisor said a former employee was fired two weeks ago and told to not return. He showed up today, walked through the building talking to folks. He was seen on security cameras but left before management could confront him.
A Plantersville woman went to visit her father at his State Park Road Tupelo house. While she was there, her brother returned. He did not see her car in his normal parking space and hit her Nissan Maxima with his Ford F-250.
A County Road 901 Shannon woman said her mother came home for lunch and told her 17-year-old daughter that her friend needed to gather her belongings and leave. The two teens had snuck out of the house the night before without permission and went to Tupelo.
A County Road 931 Saltillo woman, 39, confronted a female acquaintance, 19, about being on meth that morning and told her she would have to leave the house. The younger woman started crying so she decided to let her stay. That afternoon, the friend started telling lies and confronted the woman, grabbing her by the hair and dragging her across the living room floor.
A County Road 100 Nettleton man said a Mercury Milan drove past his house several times around 5 p.m. At one point, the SUV pulled into his drive. As it backed into the road, someone hung out of the passenger window and fired an unknown weapon at him. He did not hear any gunshots but heard objects flying by his head. He was not injured and his property was not damaged.
A County Road 1019 Tupelo woman said a neighbor drove by at a high rate of speed. She yelled at them to slow down. She said the female driver stopped the car, got out and began arguing with her.
A man said someone broke into his mother’s County Road 300 Shannon house and stole a Smith & Wesson pistol, a Smith & Wesson revolver, an AR-15 rifles, a 48-inch television and a Case pocketknife collection of about four dozen knives.
A woman said she paid more than $1,100 for a security deposit and rent on a County Road 2346 Guntown trailer. The deal now “seems sketchy” because the landlord will not turn the water on.
A County Road 228 Nettleton woman said she and her husband “have been going through a lot lately” and have been arguing a lot. When she called 911, he got in the family car and drove away.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville woman hear loud noises outside around 12:45 a.m. She walked outside and found a female acquaintance trying to fight her brother’s girlfriend. When she tried to break up the fight and get the suspect and her friends to leave, the suspect punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground. The suspect continued hitting and kicking her on the ground. When the brother tried to intervene, he was punched in the nose. The woman said she was three months pregnant.
A Highway 363 Guntown man awoke at 3:30 a.m. to the sound of a loud motorcycle. He got his gun, went outside and held the cyclist until deputies arrived. The cyclist said he was having trouble with the engine flooding and had pulled over on the highway right of way to work on it. The man returned to the house. The biker got the engine working and drove away.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Friday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A man told police he was homeless and living under the South Gloster Street bridge near Wendy’s. Around 12:30 a.m. and unknown male came under his side of the bridge and started a verbal altercation. It escalated, and the suspect assaulted the man with a stick.
The Ace Hardware owner aid a man entered the McCullough Boulevard store, selected a Milwaukee Tools cordless impact wrench, removed the tools, batteries, charger and manual from the case and left without paying for the $450 in merchandise.
The owner of Gold Gun Pawn on East Main Street said a recent audit showed that three pistols and a rifle were missing from the store. He was not sure if the guns were misplaced, lost or stolen.
A Crabapple Drive woman said her security camera shows that Fed Ex delivered a package at 12:30 p.m. About 20 minutes later, a white Toyota 4Runner stopped. A black male took the package off the porch and left.
A Westridge Road woman said someone opened a Verizon cell phone account in her name. She worked with the cell provider to close the account.
Dodge’s Store on West Main said a white male paid for a corn dog with a counterfeit $10 bill. The man returned two more times, buying fountain drinks with fake $10 bills. He was given $25.23 in genuine cash as change before the scam was uncovered. The clerk said the tattooed man was accompanied by a blond female.
A woman said a red Chevy pickup backed into her 2000 Mercury Marquis while it was in the Ollie’s parking lot. The older white female driver of the truck said the woman’s car was not that damaged and drove away. She shot a picture of the truck’s tag, allowing police to charge her with leaving the scene of an accident.
A North Madison Street woman saw a male with a backpack walk up to her residence and steal an orange can on ant/bug spray. Police found the man a few blocks away with the purloined insecticide still in his backpack. The man was arrested on outstanding felony shoplifting and other misdemeanor warrants.
A woman said she gave the waitress at the Blue Canoe her debit card to pay for her meal around 9:30 p.m. The waitress returned with just the receipt and said she must have dropped the debit card. The waitress reportedly said they were too busy to look for the debit card but said she would call her if they found it. The woman called police to have a report taken. The waitress told the officer she and other employees looked for the card but did not find it. She said she had the woman’s cell number and would call if it turned up.
Police responded to a one-car wreck on Green Tee Road around 11:30 p.m. The female driver said she was headed west when her car “suddenly swerved left off the road and into a tree. She admitted she drank a bottle of wine and several beers before driving.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.