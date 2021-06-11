Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Letecia Consuelo Alcaraz, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, uttering a forgery.
Broderick Jones, 35, no address given, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, failed drug test.
Depaul McGaughy, 22, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a controlled substance.
Tuere McGaughy, 45, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a controlled substance.
Anthony Paul, 42, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, driving under the influence – third offense, driving with a suspended license, careless driving.
James Pickens, 31, of Okolona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance.
Justin Reese, 40, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 47 Palmetto man confronted his 24-year-old brother about stealing the identities of the elderly and filing fraudulent unemployment claims. The brother became aggressive, went to his car and returned with a machete. He threatened the man, but fled the scene when the man called 911.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman said she let her poodle and three labradoodle puppies out to “go potty” last night, and she has not seen them since. She fears they have been stolen. Neighbors told her they did not see or hear anything.
A County Road 1349 Tupelo man asked for a deputy escort to go to his residence to get his belongings while complying with a protection order.
A Highway 178 Skyline woman said someone in a black tow truck showed up to repossess a black Toyota Camry because her daughter was behind on the payments. She said the tow truck left ruts in her driveway.
A County Road 1652 Auburn woman said her brother unplugged the WiFi at their apartment. It upset her because she works from home and needed the internet. She told him to leave and started throwing his clothes outside. She asked deputies to remove the brother. He said their mother’s name is on the apartment lease and he lives with both women. The deputy told the woman the mother would have to be the one to evict the brother.
A Tupelo woman asked for an escort to a County Road 1277 Nettleton residence to collect her brother’s things from his ex-girlfriend’s house. He was hospitalized and couldn’t go. The exchange of property happened without incident.
A County Road 1149 Nettleton man said his neighbor was making a lot of noise by driving a tractor around and running a chain saw until the early hours of the morning. The deputy spoke to the neighbor, who said he would stop.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Friday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A West Jackson Street woman came to the police department and confirmed that a 19-year-old John Doe that was picked up Tuesday morning for disorderly conduct was her son. She said he has schizophrenia and she has started the committal process.
A Village Lake Drive property manager said a Black man in a Toyota Tundra continues to fish in the lake. He has been told numerous times that he is not allowed to fish in the lake because he does not live in the subdivision or have permission. He was spotted at the lake Wednesday night around 7:30. The suspect dropped his wallet that time. The wallet was turned over to police.
A man said he was driving north on Gloster around North Green Street when another car veered into his lane. His Buick had damage to the passenger door, front fender and wheel. The other driver said a vehicle came into her lane. She swerved to avoid them and struck the car to her left. Her Ford had damage to the driver’s door, front fender and wheel.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.