Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Tyvinni Atkinson, 27, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Joe Bean Jr., 37, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Terry Lee Berry, 52, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of cocaine.
Joshua McGaughy, 35, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence.
Hunter Pennington, 21, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of burglary tools, disorderly conduct.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1190 Tupelo woman said her granddaughter picked up her car at the repair shop and paid the $1,000 bill. The granddaughter is keeping the car. The woman said she owns the 2021 Kia Rio, makes the payments and would have paid for the repair if she knew.
A County Road 811 Tupelo woman said there was an altercation the night before with a couple who live in a camper on her property. When the couple returned the next morning, the male threatened the woman with a stick. The woman’s friend told the suspect he had an hour to get the camper off the property. As the couple hastily backed up, the female driver nearly ran over the woman and was yelling racial slurs.
A woman said someone broke into her brother’s County Road 1199 Plantersville shop and stole a cherry picker, a blue four-wheeler, five truck motors and five truck transmissions.
A woman said she purchased a County Road 1057 Saltillo property and asked the neighbors to keep the area clean. She later learned that the neighbors were taking water from her spigot and parked a van and camper on her driveway, blocking access to her property.
A County Road 520 Saltillo woman said her ex-boyfriend violated a protection order by sending her non-threatening text messages.
A Chesterville Road woman said someone stole a white 2000 Toyota Camry from her driveway. She said the car didn’t run properly and she didn’t know who would have taken it.
A County Road 659 Verona woman said during a disagreement with her nephew, 22, he started punching holes in the walls and the doors of her house.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since June 16.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.