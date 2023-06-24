The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Kenneth Clardy, 48, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony assault, no insurance.
Malcolm Terrell Crump, 32, of Belden, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence.
Sharonda Johnson, 41, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony shoplifting.
Anthony Jones, 34, of Booneville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, child endangerment.
Sarah Elizabeth Tyler, 30, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, open container.
Russell Wayne Wallace, 65, of Ecru, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, running a stop sign.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A security team member at a County Road 781, Saltillo, church said an unknown man pulled into the church parking lot around 11:15 a.m. The driver locked the car and then walked away, heading south toward Highway 145. He felt it was suspicious and called to report it.
A Cotton Gin Lane Saltillo woman said a black-and-white mixed-breed dog has been hanging around the neighborhood and her backyard. She said the dog has growled at her family.
A County Road 752, Palmetto, man said vehicles are speeding past his house at an estimated 65 mph. He said it is an ongoing problem and he requested additional patrols of the area.
A County Road 601, Guntown, woman returned home for lunch and found the front door cracked open. She called 911 to get a deputy to check the house. The door latch was still in the locked position and there were no signs of forced entry.
A Euclatubba Road man said his son was taking the dog out around 11:15 p.m. when a young man made a noise to get his attention. The man went outside and saw no one. He drove down the road and found the suspect walking. The young man said he did not know where he was and needed a ride home. The man didn’t feel comfortable giving him a ride, so he drove back home and called 911.
A Cotton Gin Lane, Saltillo, woman heard a noise that sounded like someone knocking on a window around 2:20 a.m. A deputy responded and checked the perimeter of the house but found nothing.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.