Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Lakenya Donelson, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, two counts of child abuse.
Kenrick Hollingsworth, 42, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana.
Jonathan David Robertson, 42, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
Terry Wayne Simmons, 53, of Verona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of cocaine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 151 Tupelo woman said a black lab puppy was abandoned on her property. She contacted a justice court judge to sign a pickup order for the dog.
A County Road 659 Tupelo woman, 85, said an unknown man has called her several times about owing money. He said if she did not pay him, he would send someone to arrest her.
A County Road 461 Tupelo man said some time since early May, someone entered his unlocked shed and stole a Milwaukee Tools hammer drill and a half-inch bit. He did not know who stole the tools.
A County Road 1970 Guntown woman said someone used her identity to open a Bank of America account. The unknown suspect then tried to transfer money out of her BancorpSouth account and into the new fraudulent account. Her bank declined the transfer.
A County Road 1062 Tupelo man, 81, said someone called his wife saying he was with law enforcement and they had intercepted a package headed to their address. The caller said she would be arrested and the line was then disconnected. The man felt it was a scam and wanted to contact law enforcement.
A County Road 325 Tupelo man, 63, said his 32-year-old daughter has been using his 2007 Toyota Corolla without his permission. He was advised to see a judge to press charges.
A State Park Road resident called 911 to report the abandoned house next door was on fire. The volunteer fire chief spoke to the homeowner who said to just let it burn.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since June 16.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.