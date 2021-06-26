Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
• Makaiyah Woods, 19, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony taking of a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct.
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Highway 363 Guntown man said a woman driving a silver minivan dropped off an unknown white male around 8 a.m. in the field beside his house. The suspect, who was wearing gray shorts and no shirt, took some tires out of the van. He reportedly stuffed grass inside a tire and set it on fire. The suspect left walking east.
A Saltillo man said someone kicked in the door of a County Road 506 Shannon house he owns and stole assorted hand tools and a floor jack.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville man hired a tree service to cut down some large trees and remove the logs. They disagreed over the price. After a verbal altercation, the tree man left the logs by the side of the road and now will not answer the man's calls.
An Oak Drive Tupelo man said he mailed a check in February to pay off a boat. Several moths later, he learned the bank never got his check. He fears someone may have stolen the $11,000 check.
A Summer Lane Mooreville man said he paid a man $600 for a pool liner 10 days ago and has not heard back from the seller, who never delivered the item.
A County Road 47 Palmetto woman got into an argument with her 31-year-old son about him talking too loud on the phone. The son started yelling and cursing at her.
A County Road 811 Saltillo woman said someone damaged her mailbox overnight. It is still standing but the door will no longer shut.
A Texas woman was headed to Tombigbee State Park and noticed a pink car with blue stripes possibly following her. She said a black male was hanging out the window. When she got to her campsite, the car was no longer behind her. Deputies found the car near the guard shack at the park entrance. The couple in the car said they came there to watch the sunset. He said he was hanging out the window, but he was only enjoying himself.
A County Road 1948 Tupelo man said he is going through a divorce. He said his wife and her new boyfriend took several items from his house that were not hers to take. The purloined items include a gun safe, three pistols, important documents, a Honda dirt bike, a John Deere mower, a pressure washer and a compressed air tank.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman said a male acquaintance was on her property and refused to leave. She has offered to take him somewhere, but he just gets upset. A deputy told the man he needed to leave and not return. The man agreed to leave.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since June 24.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.